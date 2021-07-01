NickWatch, Nickelodeon’s smart watch

Smart watches there are many on the market. The vast majority offer the same functionalities, change in design, materials used and little else. They measure steps, heart rate, exercises, blood oxygen, music control … everything you would expect from a watch.

Within the world of «gadgets for children» we have also seen interesting inventions, such as the innjoo with videoconference that we presented to you a few months ago.

Now it is the turn of Nickelodeon and its new smartwatch, the NickWatch, presented at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and created thanks to the association with VCNI.

It will be available for purchase in 2022, and its functionalities and accessories are as follows:

– Direct communication line with family and friends. It uses text and voice calls, so that the caregiver can send a text message to the child from their phone, and children can respond with predetermined responses, or with voice messages that the watch will transform into text, emojis or photos. It will also be possible to make a call to parents or contacts, as well as to receive calls from predetermined contacts.

– Incentive for physical activity.

– Two straps, one more for children and one for adults.

– Charging base with the characters.

– Filters for photos.

– Sound effects and musical instruments that sound according to the movements of the hands.

– Map. Caregivers will be able to see the location of the watch on a map at all times thanks to GPS, Wi-Fi and mobile phone towers.

At the moment nothing is known about specific dates or prices. We’ll be alert.