Newskill Neith and Neith Zephyr, two gaming chairs with colorful designs

Expanding its successful catalog of gaming chairs, the Spanish company has presented their new Newskill Neith and Neith Zephyr gaming chairs, presented with two types of finishes in leatherette and breathable fabric respectively, and a colorful design for all tastes, with a variety of up to 9 different colors.

The Newskill Neith gaming chair is the perfect combination of design and comfort. Its structure and its base are made of reinforced metal which, combined with its wonderful high-density molded foam padding, make it resistant and extremely comfortable. Both finished in leatherette and breathable fabric, this chair is perfect for long hours of use, thanks to its ergonomic design and its innovative leap frog mechanism, which allows it to recline up to 180º.

Attention to detail, we find high quality materials, with a comfortable padding for your seat and backrest, and some lumbar and cervical cushions, highlighting the latter, by Memory Foam, which recovers its original shape after each use, guaranteeing its durability and maximum comfort in each use.

In addition, its options for adjusting the height and position of the backrest, which will help us maintain a correct posture so that the back and neck do not suffer; and a gas piston, which will allow us to adjust the height precisely for any desktop. Adjustments that will be completed with your armrests, with a special shape designed to increase your comfort, and a capacity for easy adjustment in various positions.

Although as we said, one of the great novelties of the Newskill Neith are their colorful finishes, with color options white, blue, gray, pink, orange, green, purple, red and yellow; repeating all the colors in the Neith Zephyr, changing the orange and yellow tones for a dark blue color. Thus, both chairs include black details (except in the exclusive case of the pink chair, with white finishes), perfect to fit into any set-up.

Availability and price

Currently both Newskill Neith and Neith Zephyr chairs are available in pre-purchase on the official website of the brand under a price of 259.95 euros, which they will share soon when they expand their availability in other distributors such as Amazon and PcComponentes.