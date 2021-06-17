Newskill Icarus 27 FHD 165HZ and Icarus 27 QHD 144HZ

With the Icarus 27 FHD 165HZ and Icarus 27 QHD 144HZ displays, Newskill takes a further step in a field, that of monitors, in which, without a doubt, is concentrating a good part of its efforts in recent times. Yesterday, without going any further, the company presented the new Newskill Icarus IC27Q8-FI and Newskill Icarus IC274K-4I, while just a month ago they presented their first curved monitor, the Newskill Icarus RGB 27 curved.

And it is precisely in this line, that of curved screens, in which the Icarus 27 FHD 165HZ and Icarus 27 QHD 144HZ monitors reinforce Newskill’s proposal. Two identical screens in their appearance, but with different resolutions and that, therefore, will adjust to the diverse preferences of their possible users.

Among the common points of both screens, we find a support of 99% of the sRGB color space, which makes them an interesting option for content creators, and to avoid problems with long gaming sessions, it has blue light filtering. and technology to avoid flickering, so they will allow us avoid fatigue and visual discomfort.

Newskill Icarus 27 FHD 165HZ

The key to the Icarus 27 FHD 165HZ is, without a doubt, its refresh rate which, as its name suggests, is capable of reaching 165 hertz. We are talking about a 27-inch screen with FullHD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 dots) in a 16: 9 aspect resolution, and with a response time of just one millisecond, which makes it ideal for gamers who need very fast screens. . Additionally, it is compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies.

Specifications Newskill Icarus 27 FHD 165HZ

Screen 27-inch R1500 Curved VA Panel Resolution FHD (1,920 × 1,080) with 16: 9 ratio Response time 1 ms (MPRT) and 8 ms (GtG) Update frequency 165 Hz Brightness 300 nits Colour 99% of sRGB space Connectivity 2x HDMI 1.4, 1x, DisplayPort 1.2 Vision angle 178 / 178º Dimensions and weight 616.2 x 367.2 x 100.7 millimeters; 4.85 kilos Price 249.95 euros

The Newskill Icarus 27 FHD 165HZ monitor is already on sale and its price is 249.95 euros.

Newskill Icarus 27 QHD 144HZ

Here we find a proposal in which the weight falls on the resolution, u is that the Icarus 27 QHD 144HZ offers, in its 27 inches, QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440 points) in a 16: 9 aspect ratio, with a not inconsiderable refresh rate of 144 hertz. Like the previous model, in this case we can also enjoy a minimum response time, just one millisecond, and compatibility with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies.

Specifications Newskill Icarus 27 QHD 144HZ

Screen 27-inch R1500 Curved VA Panel Resolution QHD (2,560 x 1,440) with 16: 9 ratio Response time 1 ms (MPRT) and 8 ms (GtG) Update frequency 144 Hz Brightness 300 nits Colour 99% of sRGB space Connectivity 1x HDMI 2.0, 2x HDMI 1.4, 1x, DisplayPort 1.2 Vision angle 178 / 178º Dimensions and weight 616.2 x 367.2 x 100.7 millimeters; 4.85 kilos Price 329.95 euros

The Newskill Icarus 27 QHD 144HZ monitor is already on sale and its price is 329.95 euros.