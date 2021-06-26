News VOD 26/21: ‘Godzilla Singular Point’, the lizard god strikes again

VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … What if, Godzilla Singular Point is a new anime series, so get the idea of ​​how the week is coming. If you can choose between a pool or a beach, don’t hesitate.

We begin the weekly premiere review with Netflix, whose offer is as varied as it is regrettable with few exceptions, which could include The House of Flowers: The Movie or The Naked Director, at least for the public to which they are directed. The same happens with Godzilla Singular Point, which is the one that we are left to stand out because monster always wins.

Godzilla Singular Point

Now is it Godzilla Singular Point a launch that lives up to expectations? It will depend on what is expected, of course. The truth is that I can not contribute an opinion formed because I have barely seen a chapter, but it looks good and how Record of Ragnarok I found it as geek as it was refreshing, despite how topical it is in its approach and execution … My vote of confidence for this Godzilla Singular Point. Given the choice of sifting garbage in search of something half drinkable, better a good anime without any doubt.

Also, I have to say, the anime trilogy about Gozilla that Netflix published seems to me the best thing that has been done with the monster of yore, especially the first installment. However, this new Godzilla Singular Point It has nothing to do with the previous one, except for the bug that antagonizes it, so… enjoy it. Godzilla Singular Point is produced by Bones (Fullmetal alchemist, Darker than black, My hero academia) and animated by Orange (Black bullet, Beastars), so the quality of the invoice is assured.

The Wanninkhof – Carabantes case . «In 1999, Rocío Wanninkhof was murdered. Dolores Vázquez, her mother’s ex-partner, is suspected. Could it have been her? A second victim will reveal the truth. “

Chicago

Kill Bill. Volume 1

Kill Bill. Volume 2

The hunt (T3)

And on the seventh day

Three-quarters of the same for Amazon Prime Video, which has been celebrating anime week for a few days with some series that can be found in its catalog … Bosch, one of the oldest series on the platform, the rest is filled with the grossest.

Alone

The proof is in Alone, a supposed anthology of philosophy and with a science fiction wrapping whose impressive cast augurs the best, to the point of wondering if actors of the stature of those who star in the different stories of Alone They are capable of carrying out a proposal as minimalist and daring as this one… And the answer is yes. Surely they can do it, but Alone it is not proof of it. Boredom at its finest.

.

Bosch (T7). “Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels about Harry Bosch, a Los Angeles homicide inspector.”

20th Century Boys. Chapter 1: The Beginning of the End

20th Century Boys. Chapter 2: The Last Hope

20th Century Boys. Chapter 3: Redemption

Bunraku

Coldwater

There is no place like home

Corridor to China

From your window to mine

Final Destination 3

The Handmaid’s Tale (T3)

(T3) The Pushkin Scandal

The Lute II: tomorrow I will be free

The number 23

Femme fatale

Gantz: Genesis

Gantz: Perfect Answer

The Golden Compass

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Origin

Sheep don’t miss the train

Last christmas

The last days of the victim

Mothers of the Third Reich

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

My Hero Academia: Awakening of the Heroes

Don’t be afraid of the dark

One Piece: Stampede

Silence pact

Horror movie with no name

Dog eat dog

Diabolical nightmare

Promare

Rescue on mars

Shoot ‘Em Up: In the spotlight

Only mine

Steins Gate the Movie: Load Region of Déjà vu

Wild Voyage

Apple TV +, on the other hand, seems to have picked up the pace already a few, it is releasing new things, either in the form of new seasons or totally unpublished. Nothing from the other world, but less gives a stone.

Central park (T2). “A fun animated comedy in which Owen Tilerman and his family will have to face the heir to a hotel empire who wants to turn New York’s bustling Central Park into a luxury development.”

(T2). “A fun animated comedy in which Owen Tilerman and his family will have to face the heir to a hotel empire who wants to turn New York’s bustling Central Park into a luxury development.” Fathom . “Biologists Michelle Fourmet and Ellen Garland travel to opposite hemispheres of the planet to study the complex language of whales.”

. “Biologists Michelle Fourmet and Ellen Garland travel to opposite hemispheres of the planet to study the complex language of whales.” Who is Carlitos?. “Fans of the Peanuts gang such as Drew Barrymore, Kevin Smith and Al Rocker tell in this documentary narrated by Lupita Nyong’o how the work of Charles M. Schulz influenced them.”

Cycles (T2)

Home Before Dark (T2)

The Mosquito Coast (T1)

Lisey’s story (T1)

Mythic Quest (T2)

Physical (T1)

HBO causes a deep yawn, unless you’re hooked on one of their broadcast series (and with permission from Fences, because even if the invention did not turn out quite right, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis embroider everything they touch). Well, there is an exception here too: the new season of Rick and morty.

The Faceless Killer: I’ll be gone in the Dark Bonus Episode . “HBO documentary based on best-selling book returns with special episode.”

. “HBO documentary based on best-selling book returns with special episode.” Rick and morty (T5). “After being missing for almost 20 years, Rick Sánchez unexpectedly appears at his daughter Beth’s house and stays there to live with her and her family.”

(T5). “After being missing for almost 20 years, Rick Sánchez unexpectedly appears at his daughter Beth’s house and stays there to live with her and her family.” Invincible. “Joanna Jedrzejczyk, an MMA champion, faces the challenge of maintaining her world title, as she struggles for personal acceptance and recognition as a woman, facing stereotypes and difficulties.”

All American (T3)

Batwoman (T2)

Betty (T2)

Dave (T2)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (T6)

The Handmaid’s Tale (T4)

In therapy (T4)

Legacies (T3)

Manifest (T3)

Mr inbetween (T3)

Why do women kill (T2)

Pose (T3)

Superman and Lois (T1)

Captive

Fences

Adventure Time: Far Lands (T1)

Oil slick

Non-Stop (Non-stop)

Operation E

And finally, Disney +, which despite staying afloat these days thanks to Loki, the seams of the television landing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are already beginning to be seen.

The Mister (T1)

The Bad Remittance (T1)

Loki (T1)

The Simpson (T32)

Marvel’s MODOK (T1)

