News VOD 24/21: ‘Loki’, the god of tangles, tangled

VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And it’s been a bit of a lazy week, really, although maybe it has something to do with Loki it’s here. Coincidence or not?

Disney +

Because it usually happens that with each premiere of Marvel’s looa series on Disney +, and there are three with Loki, all the lights are pointing in the same direction … even if there isn’t much else to point at.

Loki

As advertised, Loki has arrived at Disney +. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, yes, the same one from the movies, which, as you already know, didn’t end well in his last adventure … although that’s another story, gut included. We already anticipated the news of his return and there is not much more to add, well Loki It is what you would expect and nothing more: a new Marvel series (!).

In other words, Loki not surprising how WandaVision, but it is not as squared as Falcon and the Winter Soldier… although judging by what is being said out there, it is having the weakest reception of the three. Be that as it may, it is a new opportunity to once again enjoy Hiddleston as Loki, which is the main attraction of this proposal.

The other attraction, of course, is delving into the intra-histories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which Lokiresumes from the first great pitch he gave, the beginning of the tetralogy of The Avengers. With the climax of the adventure begins the plot of Loki. It doesn’t make a lot of sense at first, but it can help clarify Marvel’s time travel.

Animazén (T2). “Unplug, relax and rest your senses for a moment of meditation with Animazén from Walt Disney Animation Studios.”

(T2). “Unplug, relax and rest your senses for a moment of meditation with Animazén from Walt Disney Animation Studios.” The hidden wonders of Africa (T1). “From wild deserts and active volcanoes to vast lakes and rivers, Africa is a land of extremes. Throughout this amazing continent, indigenous animals are struggling to survive. ‘

The Bad Remittance (T1)

The Simpson (T32)

Marvel’s MODOK (T1)

Owl House (T2)

Sadie sparks

The Gloaming (T1)

Tolkien

Transporter

Transporter 2

Amazon Prime Video

We continue with Amazon Prime Video, which also comes with several exclusive releases under its arm, of which we highlight …

Leonardo

Leonardo It is a new original series on Amazon Prime Video, an Italian production that you could never imagine what it is about, or who is this “Leonardo” …

Celebrity Hunted (T2). «Seven celebrities try to escape from a group of investigators and intelligence experts for 14 days. The flight begins in Venice and runs through all of Italy. “

(T2). «Seven celebrities try to escape from a group of investigators and intelligence experts for 14 days. The flight begins in Venice and runs through all of Italy. “ Clarkson’s farm (T1). “An intense, arduous and very fun year in the life of Britain’s most unusual farmer, Jeremy Clarkson.”

(T1). “An intense, arduous and very fun year in the life of Britain’s most unusual farmer, Jeremy Clarkson.” Latin Flow (T1). “Latin Flow is the story of 9 women, Colombian singers, who, driven by urban music and female empowerment, seek to open their own space in a very competitive world.”

Blindly

Armed and pissed off

Assault on the 13th district police station

Blue ruin

Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon

The silent enemy

The world is Ours

Scenes at sea

Gimlet

I devil sla

Boss by accident

What we do in the shadows

Seraphine

Sunset song

The hole in the ground

The Witch of Kings Cross

Trick or Treating

When Eagles Dare: Crystal Palace FC (T1)

White Boy Rick

Netflix

Netflix is ​​going now and its most outstanding launch is in dispute, because one of its most successful series of this year returns in record time: Lupine. That said, as a pure and simple premiere …

Dysomnia

… Dysomnia is the most outstanding: a science fiction film with a striking approach, but with a more than lukewarm reception, so in the absence of seeing it, we can only …

The dragon of wishes . Din is a teenager who longs to see his best childhood friend again. A wish-granting dragon will show you the magic of possibilities. “

. Din is a teenager who longs to see his best childhood friend again. A wish-granting dragon will show you the magic of possibilities. “ Fried, fresh and crisp (T1). “Foodie and fun-loving food critic Daym Drops takes a trip to America’s best places to sample the most delicious fried foods.”

(T1). “Foodie and fun-loving food critic Daym Drops takes a trip to America’s best places to sample the most delicious fried foods.” The skater . “In rural India, a teenage girl’s passion for skateboarding radically changes her life. But to fulfill his dream of competing earlier, he must face tough challenges. “

. “In rural India, a teenage girl’s passion for skateboarding radically changes her life. But to fulfill his dream of competing earlier, he must face tough challenges. “ Locombians (T1). “Four of the funniest and most cheeky comedians in all of Colombia perform before a post-confinement audience that is eager to hear their stories.”

(T1). “Four of the funniest and most cheeky comedians in all of Colombia perform before a post-confinement audience that is eager to hear their stories.” Lupine (T2). “Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupine, the white-collar thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge the injustice suffered by his father at the hands of a wealthy family.”

(T2). “Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupine, the white-collar thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge the injustice suffered by his father at the hands of a wealthy family.” Tragic jungle . “To escape an arranged marriage, a woman hides deep in the Mayan jungle, where virgin nature fuses the human with the supernatural.”

. “To escape an arranged marriage, a woman hides deep in the Mayan jungle, where virgin nature fuses the human with the supernatural.” Trese (T1). “The criminal underworld of Manila is rife with sinister paranormal forces, and Alexandra Trese is the only one who can maintain order. But trouble is coming. “

A Ghost Story

Rainy day in New York

Happy death day

Young opportunities

The 100 (T7)

(T7) New rich, new poor (T1)

Rosalie goes shopping

Three singles and a bottle: 18 years later

HBO

HBO follows his and in addition to the new chapters of his series in broadcast, premieres the new season, the second already, of another.

Why do women kill (T2). «A housewife from the sixties, a high society woman from the eighties and a lawyer from 2018. Three women from different eras who deal with infidelities in their marriages. The series tells how the role of women has changed, but how their reaction to the betrayal remains the same. “

Batwoman (T2)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (T6)

The Handmaid’s Tale (T4)

In therapy (T4)

Legacies (T3)

Manifest (T3)

Mr inbetween (T3)

Pose (T3)

Superman and Lois (T1)

The Shop: Uninterrupted (T4)

Colette

Diana

The writer

Open Windows

The Lovely Bones

A brilliant hit

Vampire academy

Yuli

Apple TV +

And since there are no two without three, Apple TV + also has a launch for this week, and it is also the second season of one of its original series … because it has nothing else, except originals. Speaking of which, the platform has a good plan in the oven for the remainder of the year.

Home Before Dark (T2). “When a girl and her family move to her father’s small hometown, her quest to learn the truth leads her to unearth an old unsolved case. A mystery based on the real investigations of a nine-year-old reporter. “

