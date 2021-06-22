New way to create graphene or diamond from carbon

Creating diamond from carbon is a task that requires immense pressures, difficult to achieve on the surface of the Earth. Graphene is easier to make, but it is still expensive to make.

Now there is a new method that makes it easier to create both diamonds and carbon, reducing the amount of pressure required for the former and speeding up the process of creating the latter.

Researchers from Rice University have presented the work in the journal ACS Nano. They use electricity to heat the coal, a technique known as instantaneous joule heating (FJH), which relies on passing an electric current through materials that contain carbon. They heat them to about 2727 ° C, and thus manage to transform carbon into graphene flakes.

So far nothing new, because this technique was presented in January 2020, but now they have managed to increase the exposure time to said electric current, from 10 to 500 milliseconds, and they manage to guide the carbon to become other forms, including nanodiamond and “concentric carbon”, where the carbon atoms form a shell around a nanodiamond nucleus.

To do this, they add other things to the compound, like organic fluorine compounds, since fluorine helps the carbon atoms bond more tightly. This means that nanodiamonds are manufactured under milder conditions, without requiring as much pressure.

What is it for

The idea is not to fill the market with cheap diamond rings, but rather to use the diamond in electronic components, as cutting tools and as electrical insulators. On the other hand, they manage to create graphene in bulk, and we already know the enormous amount of utilities that this material has.

The team says that the next steps are to experiment with the use of other additives such as boron, phosphorus and nitrogen, so it is possible that we will discover in the future new applications of this technique that is giving so many joys.