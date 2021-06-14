New specifications of the OnePlus Nord N200 are leaked

Recently, the specifications of OnePlus’ new flagship, the Nord N200, have been completely leaked. The information comes from of the famous leaker Evan Blass, who through Twitter shared an image with the alleged characteristics of this mobile device.

In the tweet, Blass shares a couple of images with the following message: “OnePlus Nord N200 5G (high resolution, no watermark)”.

According to this information, it is estimated that the company will present a smartphone with a height of 163.1 millimeters, a width of 74.9 millimeters and a weight of 189 grams. In addition, it would include a 6.49-inch FHD + LCD screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, as well as a resolution of 1080 x 2400.

The OnePlus Nord N200 comes with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery

In addition to a Full HD screen, the OnePlus Nord N200 will work thanks to the Snapdragon 480, a 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and a 64 GB internal storage. This last capacity can be expanded up to 256 GB. In terms of autonomy, the equipment incorporates a powerful 5,000 mAh battery, which includes support for fast charging of 18W (9V / 2A).

At the software level, we find a mobile device that would run OxygenOS based on Android 11. In addition, it includes a Qualcomm Adreno GPU 619 ship to run graphics processes.

The smartphone comes with a 13 megapixel main camera

Another remarkable feature is the photographic section. This includes a 13 megapixel main camera with a focal aperture of 2.2. While the front, adds a 16 megapixel lens for selfies. Both cameras will allow recording videos under the 1080p / 720p standard.

According to the leak, this device also includes a fingerprint sensor, a face unlock function, and much more. For now, the company is expected to present this equipment by the end of the year, just as it did with the N100 in December of last year. Price wise, it may be around $ 200.

