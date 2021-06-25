New Microsoft system Windows 11 in pictures: The new system is so chic 8 pictures 1 hour ago

The first visible change is the new start menu (here in the dark mode view). Instead of the left edge, it now appears in the middle. There are also new features in terms of functionality: the menu smartly shows the files and programs that were last used, and is constantly updated

It is a clear announcement: With Windows 11, Microsoft wants to give its users more options – but without scaring them off with too big changes. The system should “stay at home”, explained manager Panos Panay when introducing the new system.

Nevertheless, there are numerous visual changes in Windows 11. The corners have been rounded off, the start menu has been completely rethought, the taskbar has been purged and suddenly there is no longer just one, but several desktops. You can see the most important visual changes in the photo gallery above to click through.

You can find out more about the system itself in this text . The most important information: At the end of the year, Windows 11 will be preinstalled on newly purchased computers, and all owners of a valid Windows 10 license will receive it as a free upgrade for their PC.