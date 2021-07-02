New delivery of Red Friday offers with the best discounts

We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts of the week.

Personal computers:

Microsoft Surfaces are on sale with the Prime Student program. There is everything in 2 in 1 and portable.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506LH-HN042T – Laptop 15.6 ″ FullHD 144Hz (Intel Core i5-10300H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB, Windows 10) for 799 euros.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 – 13.3 ″ FullHD Laptop (Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics) for 729 euros.

Acer Chromebook 311 – 11 ″ HD Laptop (MTK MT8183, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMc, UMA Graphics, Chrome OS), for 209 euros.

ACEPC Mini PC (Intel Celeron J3455 Window 10 Pro Tragbarer Mini computer, 4GB DDR3 + 64GB eMMC) for only 169 euros.

Lenovo V15 IIL Intel Core i5-1035G1 / 8 GB / 256GB SSD / 15.6 ″, for 599 euros.

CHUWI Hi10 X Tablet Pc 10.1 Inch 2 in 1 Tablet Windows 10 OS 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, for 228 euros.

Mobility:

realme 6 Pro – 6.6 ”Smartphone, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM, OctaCore Snapdragon 720G processor, for 219 euros.

TCL 20 5G – 6.67 ″ FHD + Smartphone with NXTVISION (Qualcomm 690 5G, 6GB / 128GB, for 229 euros.

Tablet Fire 7, 7 “screen, 16 GB (Black), for 69 euros.

Xiaomi PocoPhone F3 5G 6 128GB Black Night Free, for 329 euros.

Amazfit GTS Obsidian Black Smartwatch Watch, for 84 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M11 3 32GB Blue Free, for 129 euros.

Mobile Huawei P30 Lite 128GB Hybrid-SIM Breathing Crystal, for 244 euros.

Tablet DUODUOGO 10.1 Inch 4G Android 10.0 Quad Core, for 98 euros.

Peripherals and accessories:

Save on ASUS monitors, with several models from 149 euros.

Apple Airpods V2 Wireless Headphones With Charging Case, for 128 euros.

Corsair HS70 PRO WIRELESS SE, Headphones for PC games or consoles for 89 euros.

HUION H1060P Graphic Drawing Tablet with 10 x 6.25 Inch Work Area, Pen without Battery, for only 53 euros.

devolo Magic 1 – 1200 WiFi AC Gaming Kit dLAN 2.0, for 145 euros.

FR-TEC – eSports Racing PlaySeat Cobra Driving Simulation Seat, for 254 euros.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control (includes TV controls), HD streaming device, 2021 model, for 39 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 bracelet for 24 euros.

Newskill Icarus RGB IC27QRC 27 ″ LED QuadHD 165Hz G-Sync Compatible Monitor, for 259 euros.

Monitor MSI Optix MAG321CURV 31.5 ″ LED UltraHD 4K HDR Curved for 399 euros.

Intel Core I3 10100 360 GHz CPU, for 134 euros.

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury FPS Gaming mouse for 43 euros.

Streamer Google Chromecast 3 for 34 euros.

Logitech HD Webcam C930e for 94 euros.

Components:

Samsung 870 EVO SSD 2.5 ″ 1TB SATA3 Black, for 113 euros.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 3.7 GHz CPU for 539 euros.

Source EVGA BQ 650W 80 Plus Bronze Modular for 61 euros.

SSD Western Digital Black SN750 NVMe 500GB SSD M.2 PCI Express 3.0, for 81 euros.

WD BLACK 3.5-inch 10 TB internal hard drive for 275 euros. You have other capacities from 1 Tbyte.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GAMING OC 8GB GDDR6X graphics card, for 849 euros.

Kioxia EXCERIA 480GB SSD SATA, for 49 euros.

Various:

Kindle Flash deal of the week, with e-books under 1 euro.

FIFA 21 for Xbox for only 20 euros.

Minecraft Master Collection reduced to 41 euros.

Philips bargains on personal care items.

Offer in home and home decor.

Offer in garden and pool for these days that you will surely prepare your fields.

You can find these offers and many more at our leading retailers:

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.