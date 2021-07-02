New delivery of Red Friday offers with the best discounts

We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts of the week.
Personal computers:
- Microsoft Surfaces are on sale with the Prime Student program. There is everything in 2 in 1 and portable.
- ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506LH-HN042T – Laptop 15.6 ″ FullHD 144Hz (Intel Core i5-10300H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB, Windows 10) for 799 euros.
- Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 – 13.3 ″ FullHD Laptop (Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics) for 729 euros.
- Acer Chromebook 311 – 11 ″ HD Laptop (MTK MT8183, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMc, UMA Graphics, Chrome OS), for 209 euros.
- ACEPC Mini PC (Intel Celeron J3455 Window 10 Pro Tragbarer Mini computer, 4GB DDR3 + 64GB eMMC) for only 169 euros.
- Lenovo V15 IIL Intel Core i5-1035G1 / 8 GB / 256GB SSD / 15.6 ″, for 599 euros.
- CHUWI Hi10 X Tablet Pc 10.1 Inch 2 in 1 Tablet Windows 10 OS 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, for 228 euros.
Mobility:
- realme 6 Pro – 6.6 ”Smartphone, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM, OctaCore Snapdragon 720G processor, for 219 euros.
- TCL 20 5G – 6.67 ″ FHD + Smartphone with NXTVISION (Qualcomm 690 5G, 6GB / 128GB, for 229 euros.
- Tablet Fire 7, 7 “screen, 16 GB (Black), for 69 euros.
- Xiaomi PocoPhone F3 5G 6 128GB Black Night Free, for 329 euros.
- Amazfit GTS Obsidian Black Smartwatch Watch, for 84 euros.
- Samsung Galaxy M11 3 32GB Blue Free, for 129 euros.
- Mobile Huawei P30 Lite 128GB Hybrid-SIM Breathing Crystal, for 244 euros.
- Tablet DUODUOGO 10.1 Inch 4G Android 10.0 Quad Core, for 98 euros.
Peripherals and accessories:
- Save on ASUS monitors, with several models from 149 euros.
- Apple Airpods V2 Wireless Headphones With Charging Case, for 128 euros.
- Corsair HS70 PRO WIRELESS SE, Headphones for PC games or consoles for 89 euros.
- HUION H1060P Graphic Drawing Tablet with 10 x 6.25 Inch Work Area, Pen without Battery, for only 53 euros.
- devolo Magic 1 – 1200 WiFi AC Gaming Kit dLAN 2.0, for 145 euros.
- FR-TEC – eSports Racing PlaySeat Cobra Driving Simulation Seat, for 254 euros.
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control (includes TV controls), HD streaming device, 2021 model, for 39 euros.
- Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 bracelet for 24 euros.
- Newskill Icarus RGB IC27QRC 27 ″ LED QuadHD 165Hz G-Sync Compatible Monitor, for 259 euros.
- Monitor MSI Optix MAG321CURV 31.5 ″ LED UltraHD 4K HDR Curved for 399 euros.
- Intel Core I3 10100 360 GHz CPU, for 134 euros.
- Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury FPS Gaming mouse for 43 euros.
- Streamer Google Chromecast 3 for 34 euros.
- Logitech HD Webcam C930e for 94 euros.
Components:
- Samsung 870 EVO SSD 2.5 ″ 1TB SATA3 Black, for 113 euros.
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 3.7 GHz CPU for 539 euros.
- Source EVGA BQ 650W 80 Plus Bronze Modular for 61 euros.
- SSD Western Digital Black SN750 NVMe 500GB SSD M.2 PCI Express 3.0, for 81 euros.
- WD BLACK 3.5-inch 10 TB internal hard drive for 275 euros. You have other capacities from 1 Tbyte.
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GAMING OC 8GB GDDR6X graphics card, for 849 euros.
- Kioxia EXCERIA 480GB SSD SATA, for 49 euros.
Various:
- Kindle Flash deal of the week, with e-books under 1 euro.
- FIFA 21 for Xbox for only 20 euros.
- Minecraft Master Collection reduced to 41 euros.
- Philips bargains on personal care items.
- Offer in home and home decor.
- Offer in garden and pool for these days that you will surely prepare your fields.
You can find these offers and many more at our leading retailers:
Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.