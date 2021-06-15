New conditions in Bizum: this is how the transfer limits change

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

This Tuesday, June 15, the new conditions of the Bizum online payment platform came into force. Its most important effect is the limitation on the number of transfers that users can receive, keeping without limitations the transfers that can be made to transfer money to other people.

Bizum allows you to make payments from your mobile phone, only needing the phone number of the person to whom the money is sent

The new conditions of Bizum operate for the 31 banks that have adopted this gateway for sending and receiving transfers, but each one can adapt them for the use of their clients, respecting the limits established by the platform.

The most relevant thing is that as of today Bizum limits the number of monthly operations to 60 of receipt and request of transfers, considerably reducing the 150 transactions allowed so far.

The limitation is only for transfers that can be received and requested from others, but there is still no maximum number of transfers that can be forwarded to others. So things:

-Sending money to others: without limits

-Reception of transfers: maximum 60 per month

-Request for transfers: maximum 60 per month

From Bizum it is stated that the reasons for this modification in the conditions of use are due to the “adjustment of the operation of the platform to the most common use of its users”. It should also be remembered that Bizum is developing (and plans to put into operation by the end of 2021) a payment method in shops by means of a QR code, and in this case, and for obvious reasons, there would be no limit in terms of money receipts.

This supposes a clear differentiation on the part of Bizum between the use personal and professional of the platform, since only private users will have this limitation in 60 receptions / requests of money, while businesses and professional users will not have a limit on the number of transfers that they can request and receive, helping to facilitate the development of the payment electronic in shops, as well as between individuals.

.