New apps that arrive on Google Play will no longer be able to use the APK format

Starting in August, new apps released to the Google Play Store will no longer use the APK format.

Developers will have to definitively use the Android App Bundle format to load the apps in the Google store, as Twitter, Netflix, Duolingo, among others, already do.

Google Play will have a new standard format for apps

Until now, using the AAB format was optional for developers who published their apps on the Google Play Store. So developers can choose between APK and AAB, but as of August 1, it will be mandatory as the Android App Bundle format will replace APK.

The Google team highlights a series of benefits that this change will bring for developers:

Android App Bundle is the new official Android publishing format that offers a more efficient way to compile and launch apps. Android App Bundle makes it easier to deliver a great experience in a smaller app size, which can improve the installation process and reduce uninstallations.

As mentioned by the Google team, it can reduce the size of apps by up to 15%, resulting in a faster download, since users will only download resources optimized for their device.

In addition, it gives them more control over updates or delivery of new features without affecting the user experience. And on the other hand, this decision by Google will make it difficult for application stores to obtain new content, since it will be the only medium with AAB format. And of course, it will also help reduce hacking and other associated activities.

One detail to keep in mind is that developers who already have apps published on Google Play will not have to modify them to bring them to AAB. In that case, they will continue to work with the APK format and will not be affected by the transition.