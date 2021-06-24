New algorithm can help self-driving cars orient themselves if GPS fails

One of the pillars of the autonomy of the driverless cars, lies in the support they receive from the navigation systems.

If for any reason access to the network is lost Gps, the vehicle simply can no longer orient itself. With the help of a new algorithm developed at Caltech, California Institute of Technology, these autonomous systems can be helped to recognize where they are just by looking at the terrain around them, adapting to various weather conditions.

A “plan b” for autonomous cars, in case the GPS fails

The presented algorithm did not start from scratch. The researchers relied on the VTRN system, which stands for Visual Terrain Navigation, which dates back to the 1960s.

This system, which could compare the surrounding terrain with a database of high resolution satellite images, had as its main limitation how strict the matches had to be. Aspects specific to each climate, such as snowfall or the addition of any other surface obstacle, make it difficult to generate a match between what was surveyed and previous records.

The solution proposed by Caltech comes from the hand of deep learning techniques and artificial intelligence, which gave this system the versatility necessary to adapt to these everyday changes in the environment.

Using what is known today as “self-supervised learning”, this AI can take charge of looking for patterns in images, evaluating certain details and characteristics that escape the common gaze of the human eye.

“The general rule of thumb is that both images – the satellite image and the autonomous vehicle image – have to have identical content for current techniques to work. The differences they can handle are on what can be achieved with an Instagram filter that changes the tones of an image »said Anthony Fragoso, a researcher on the team and lead author of the study. “In real systems, however, things change dramatically depending on the season because the images no longer contain the same objects and cannot be directly compared”added.

According to the researchers’ report, while the latest generation of VTRN technology can guarantee only 50% accuracy in tasks such as the one entrusted in this case, with the support of the Caltech algorithm, the probability of success rises to 92%. It is also worth considering that the remaining 8% could be identified as a selection of problematic scenarios beforehand.

Although the contribution for autonomous cars or drones is significant, beyond the borders of our planet this new technology can also be useful. The rover Perseverance which visited Mars on a 2020 mission, used VTRN. Adoption of this new system in the future could allow safer and more efficient navigation to support scientific objectives on the red planet.

This development continues to be refined. The report of these first advances is in an article published by the magazine Science robotics.