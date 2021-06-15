Netflix will premiere in 2022 a fiction series about Spotify

Netflix will soon add a new original series to its catalog, which will narrate the main passages of Spotify.

Based on the book Spotify Untold, the production will introduce this platform from its origins, to become one of the most relevant agents in the music scene.

The story of Spotify is coming to Netflix

The confirmation of this novelty came from the hand of Variety, a media outlet that anticipated that the production will consist of six parts and the protagonist will be Daniel Ek, founder of Spotify, along with his business partner Martin Lorentzo.

The reconstruction of the story is based on the passages discussed in the book Spotify Untold, by Swedish authors Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud, published in 2019 and also edited in Spanish. In the file of the agency that distributes the rights of the book already indicates this future audiovisual adaptation.

This historical journey will address Ek’s adventure from the beginning of his endeavor, taking passages from the text by Carlsson and Leijonhufvud, who conducted more than 70 interviews to gather the information presented.

Apart from the most unknown details in the history of this digital music service, other more noisy episodes will also be treated, such as the constant friction with Apple (including Steve Jobs’ interventions) and the public differences with some powerful artists in the music industry. like Bob Dylan and Taylor Swift.

In the Netflix catalog this series is now available. However, at least until the time of publication of this note, only a small descriptive text is presented and the name “Untitled Spotify Drama”.

The direction of this series is in charge of the Norwegian Per-Olav Sørensen (Christmas at Home) and the cast will include actors who have participated in series such as Vikings, Beartown and The Last Kingdom.

Although already 2008, the year of the emergence of Spotify, we knew the experience with platforms such as iTunes or Napster, this alternative native of Sweden managed, among other things, to offer a legal and free way to listen to music over the Internet.

Although it is speculated that the production could retain the name of the book on which it is based, it has not yet been officially communicated. Similarly, even without knowing an exact date, the premiere of this series is expected in 2022.