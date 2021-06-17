Netatmo turns 10 years old, do you know their products?

The current pandemic situation has irremediably changed our way of understanding life. Our routine, our interpersonal relationships, and also, the concept we had of our home. Now, our house has become, not only where we live, but also where we work and / or study. This new reality has manifested the need to optimize our home, making it much more comfortable. And for this, smart products are postulated as the great solution.

It is important to clarify that the smart home is not a new concept. It dates back to the 20th century, when remote controls were invented. This marked the beginning of the automated home and led to the appearance of the first electrical appliances and the programmable thermostat. It could be said, therefore, that the smart home is no longer a luxury, but a reality. In the search and optimization of the Smart Home, cheaper solutions have been developed and, in the case of some brands such as Netatmo, which has been on the market for 10 years and in which all the functionalities of its devices are available for free; no subscription fees or additional costs.

We have tried some of their products and the experience has always been very good.

Smart Indoor Camera

The installation of this camera could not be easier, simply choose the site, plug it into the power and link it to your mobile with the application. Its well-designed and contained appearance will not make you suspect that there is a camera there. Thanks to Netatmo software, it will alert you at the moment if an unknown intruder enters your house through a notification on your mobile. For this you will only have to show him the faces of the people who live in your house. In turn, Netatmo also respects the privacy of the inhabitants of the house, in this way, when it recognizes a face, it gives the option of deactivating the video recording.

Finally, video recording and storage is completely free, you just have to buy the camera.

Smart Video Doorbell

If what we want is to control what happens outside the home, Netatmo also gives us the possibility to do so with this smart doorbell. To install it, we will have to put one of the modules in the chime and then replace the existing bell button with the Netatmo one.

Smart Valves

A very interesting option to control the temperature and the cost of heating in those floors with central heating. East pack It is made up of two valves and a relay, and individual valves can be purchased if necessary. Thanks to this system we will be able to control the temperature of each room in which we install the valves individually, from the valve itself, our smartphone or the computer.

Smart Modulating Thermostat

A thermostat compatible with most OpenTherm, storage and modulating boilers, whatever the energy used (gas, fuel or wood). Allows you to add up to 20 valves and create 10 different rooms. This thermostat regulates the production of hot water in this type of boiler and allows activating or deactivating the production of hot water remotely.

Smart Thermostat

Netatmo also has a thermostat for individual boilers. With five questions, this thermostat, which can be installed wired or wireless, designs a heating program adapted to your rhythm of life. Includes away and anti-ice mode for long periods of absence. It also has the Auto-Adapt function that allows you to adjust the heating operation according to the outside temperature and the thermal characteristics of the home. All this controllable from the smartphone, computer or tablet.