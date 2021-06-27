National Maternity Hospital protest: Crowds gather in city centre to protest relocation

Crowds gathered in the capital to protest against the relocation of the National Maternity Hospital to a site owned by The Sisters Of Charity.

The facility is set to move from its Holles Street home in Dublin city centre to the Elm Park campus of St Vincent’s Healthcare Group.

Around 300 people attended yesterday’s protest outside Leinster House organised by The Campaign Against Church Ownership Of Women’s Healthcare.

A section of Kildare Street to facilitate social distancing.

Campaign PRO Donna Cullen told the Irish Mirror there has been “smoke and mirrors” over the extent of control the Sisters Of Charity would have.

The campaign is worried the order could seek to influence the running of the hospital – where procedures including abortions would be offered.

