myEVreview: a database of experiences with electric vehicles

If you are thinking of buying an electric vehicle, there is a website that can help you a lot with the subject.

Is about myEVreview.com, a web platform in which electric vehicle owners describe the pros and cons of their cars, write a detailed review, describe what other electric vehicles they had considered before buying, and post their own gallery of photos or YouTube videos.

Here you have a video explaining the project:

The web is very well classified. We can find reviews both by brand (an example of the Tesla model 3) or by rating, ideal to go directly to the best vehicles on the market according to their own consumers.

The myEVreview ratings

There are two classification systems. One is when readers rate the quality of the reviews they have read, represented by the number of stars. By rating reviews, this allows the community itself to identify the best reviews. The purpose of this evaluation system is to highlight reviews and tests that are fair and precise, those that contain a detailed and quality description, complete, with interesting photo or video galleries.

The other rating is the evaluations of electric vehicles by their owners or testers, represented by pros and cons. The owners give their pros and cons for certain specs, functions, features, and experiences. Each pro and con is given one, two or three advantages or disadvantages related to the weight of its importance.

If you are an electric vehicle owner, and you like to share your experiences with your car, you now have a platform designed for reviews exclusively on electric vehicles, and if you are thinking of buying one, you have to first see what other customers think.

Most of the reviews that have been received at this time are written in English. But myEVreview is a global project in multiple languages, so it is possible to write a review in Spanish for Spanish-speaking readers.