My Dublin: The city according to rapper Malaki

Malaki – 21-year-old Hugh Mulligan – is a rapper from Stillorgan who recently appeared on the RTE series I’m Fine, as one of four young men discussing their struggles with mental health.

His latest video The Riddler was released recently, and he has announced a headline show at The Academy on Middle Abbey Street, which is scheduled for December 9th.

Home is…

I live in Stillorgan with my family – my brother, my sister, my mam and my dad. I was born and bred here and growing up here was phenomenal. There’s a community centre down the way so I used to go to a youth club every week, I would go to a local GAA club and play sports, and when I thought I was too cool I started hanging around with some of the local kids. Some of the spots were just unbelievable, and we had our bikes with us so we could cycle anywhere we want.

We’re on the 46A route, you’ve a DART 10 minutes away and then a Luas just behind us. So I love where I live – it’s kind of my ideal place in Dublin and I don’t think I’ll ever leave. I’m a little bit of a local celebrity as well, which is really funny – it’s a small area!

How I get around the city:

I cycle just about everywhere. I was really big into BMX when I was younger, I had a unicycle, a scooter, and me and my brother are now looking into getting a tandem. Anything with wheels, I really like! And of course I hop on the 46A from time to time if I feel a bit tired.







The best place in the city for a date:

I would say the canal. My last date, we literally just grabbed four cans and sat by the canal. I’m a romantic person, but I’m not going to do this massive gesture for you, I think the little things is what makes it romantic. If you get a nice evening in Dublin, sit by the canal, have a drink, glass of wine, you’re happy out.

My favourite pub in the city:

The Blue Light, stepping out of the city for a bit. Johnnie Fox’s is a massive tourist attraction, especially to Americans, because it’s considered one of the highest pubs in Dublin, but The Blue Light is the highest pub in Dublin!

It’s in Sandyford, in a place called Barnacullia, and it’s fantastic. It’s a traditional pub, up on the hill, lovely seating area, incredible view.

My favourite restaurant in Dublin:

I don’t really eat out that much, but I went on a date and I went to Sophie’s rooftop bar, because I love a good view. I didn’t sit on the swing – there was someone sitting on it when I went by, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna come back to you’.

My go-to café or coffee shop:

I don’t drink coffee that much, but I have a friend that runs a coffee shop called The Coffee Kid in Deansgrange, so I’d say that would be my best one.

Where I get my exercise:

If I’m up for it, I’ll drive to Phoenix Park and run around there, but if I’m not I have a local park in Stillorgan called Deerpark. It’s lovely, and I used to play a lot of GAA there when I was younger, so I know it really well.







My favourite shop:

In Dún Laoghaire, there’s the last corner shop in Dublin. It’s literally called the Corner Shop, and I absolutely love it. It’s run by a man called John, who’s known by the locals very well. He’s been running it since a very young age. That’s my favourite because there’s so much character to it and history behind it.







My favourite place for a haircut or grooming session:

I cut my own hair – I’m a skinhead now for the last five years. I think the last time I got a groom, I was turning 16 and for my birthday, I treated myself to a full hot towel shave. But as a 16 year old, you don’t have any f*cking hair on their face!

I walk in and your man is like, ‘what the f*ck am I supposed to do with this?!’. He did it for me, but that was the last time I ever went into a barber’s.

My favourite place to let my hair down:



I really like Berlin bar, just off George’s Street – I really enjoy the atmosphere outside. I love a pub and sitting down, but I just want to grab a drink and head outside and chat to people I know. I’m quite a hyperactive person so I can’t really be sitting still for too long.

And then after, we would eventually make our way to the canal, sit down and enjoy the rest of the evening sun.







My favourite place in Dublin to get away from it all:

Kingston Hill in Dundrum is a place that I go to when I suffer with a bit of anxiety, or if I’m feeling low. Once you reach the top, you get this magnificent view of Dublin. Countless times I’ve been up there and reassured myself with how I’m doing and where I want to be in life. It’s a really good way of pressing pause.

The last live event I went to before lockdown:

The last one I went to was Slowthai in the Academy, and I’ll be performing on the same stage on December 9th. It was mad, packed to the brim so you could hardly breathe, and all the condensation from people’s sweat.

I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever get to be this standard’, and now I’m performing on it, so it’s unbelievable.







Dublin’s best kept secret:

A chicken fillet roll, man. That should break cultural boundaries – I would love to go to France, America or Italy and be like, ‘Give me a chicken fillet roll with lettuce and mayo’.

Deli is not a thing over in foreign countries, or if it is, it’s just pastries and croissants. They don’t do a traditional Irish chicken fillet roll!