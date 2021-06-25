Mum’s hell warning as Swords teen gang surround young son ‘punching him in head’

A Garda hunt is underway to find two members of a teen gang who allegedly punched another teen in the head as he walked home alone.

The mother of the alleged victim from Swords issued a warning to a local community group about the incident which took place on a night where he was celebrating finishing his Leaving Cert.

Her son was reportedly targeted by two hooded teens in the Sandford Wood area after he got a taxi home with a friend.

He got out in Glen Ellen at the friend’s house before walking alone to his own house where he was punched in the head and his mobile was taken.

“This is the second attack in the recent weeks in that area at 1am at night so please make sure your kids aren’t walking home alone. Stay safe and report anything suspicious to the Gardai in Swords.”

The north Dublin area was hit badly last month when a football clubhouse and its pitches were trashed during the May Bank Holiday.

Swords Manor FC, based in the Ward River Valley, had their football pitch littered with cans, glass bottles and empty boxes.

The handrail outside the club house was also broken off and left hanging down, creating a hazard.

The club took to social media after the incident, saying “another night, another mess for somebody to lean up.

“It’s getting a joke now, the amount of gangs that are taking up residence on our pitches and leaving behind a trail of destruction.

“And having been out walking around last night looks like the majority of the people are not even from the area.

“We need action urgently to stop this type of behaviour [from] Fingal County Council [and] An Garda Síochána,¨ the post said.