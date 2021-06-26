Mubadala’s commitment to En + reflects less fear of sanctions

The UAE is getting into Russian power games. The sovereign wealth fund Mubadala has bought 2.6% of En + from Polina Yumasheva, ex-wife of the main shareholder of the Russian energy and aluminum group, Oleg Deripaska. Implicitly, it is taking a more relaxed stance on the risk of a return of US sanctions.

In a way, the investment is not exceptional. In 2020 it invested a record $ 29 billion, and it already has interests in Russia and green energy plans in Britain. En + has a majority stake in the aluminum group Rusal, which has just announced that it will separate its most polluting activities. The new investment will have cost just 200 million, assuming it was at market prices.

There is a but. When Washington sanctioned Deripaska in 2018, his 70% En + meant that the company and Rusal received the same treatment. Its global depository receipts and its Hong Kong-listed shares quickly lost half their value. Mubadala’s trump card is an agreement reached between En + president Greg Barker and the US Treasury, which formed a firewall between the oligarch and the company. Deripaska reduced his stake below 50%, his voting control fell to 35% and he was prohibited from borrowing against his shares or collecting dividends.

It seems reassuring. But the agreement makes clear that if the oligarch takes control of the council again, both En + and Rusal would face sanctions again. Bloomberg reported in December that unidentified European authorities told US counterparts that Deripaska retained significant influence. Rusal and En + denied it.

One source of consolation is that the shares of both companies have regained their pre-sanctions poise, after three years of trading at a discount. This suggests that investors may be calmer now. Russian analytics firm Sova Capital considers En + to be fair value at $ 16.7 per GDR, up from $ 11.8 today. If he gets the risks right, Mubadala could be getting a bargain.