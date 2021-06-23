Movistar launches its new music service, without advertising and available on mobiles and Home

Movistar has taken a new leap to try to compete in the current services landscape where the main technology companies in the world, owners of hardware (in some cases) and software, are gradually taking over territories that until now seemed to be owned by other players. Not in vain, Apple, Google or Amazon also want to gain a niche in a musical field where Spotify rules with an iron fist (by number of users), and which is now joined by the Spanish multinational. Movistar Música is what you imagine, an application that we have available for mobile phones and tablets, as well as for the virtual assistant Home with Aura, and that has more than 50 million songs, which we can play without advertising and that has even modes offline download, in case we don’t want to waste data listening to our favorite artist on the street. That is, a new alternative, from here, Spanish, to the giants that practically all of us use right now on our smartphones. Bet on exclusivity Although the catalog of songs may be practically identical to the ones we have in other music streaming apps, Movistar is also committed to different content, and which it describes as “exclusive encounters with artists, contests or interviews”, which It could favor that those fans of those groups or bands that are promoted in the app have a certain inclination to end up in the arms of this new service. Movistar Música will have two subscription options. On the one hand the so-called Lite, which will be offered at a price of 4.99 euros per month and which will allow us to listen to music through more than 5,000 “exclusive and selected by musicologists” playlists, which will be adapted with the intention that users discover new themes and artists. In this modality, the subscription will allow us to take offline a Top 40 created by the platform and up to five weekly playlists. In the event that you opt for the premium subscription, it will cost 9.99 euros per month (or 3.33 per week) and will allow us to freely browse its entire musical catalog without any limitation on all devices for those which has been released, and which are the iOS and Android platforms as well as the virtual home assistant. By the way, Movistar Música has a free side that is the mode called “Stations” which, for now, is only compatible with the Home smart device.