Movie theaters are back, but they face stronger rivals

The big screen is back. The latest installment of Fast & furious, the Universal Pictures franchise, had a strong debut that led the AMC theatrical chain to bump their chest. Although he’s at the mercy of his studies and his love of streaming, the stock market valuation suggests he’s better than ever.

Vin Diesel’s movie F9 It hit US theaters this weekend, grossing $ 70 million. It’s the best start since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, and AMC wasted no time promoting success.

If you dig a little deeper into the script, there are worrying signs. To begin with, the film of Star wars raised more than double that F9 at its premiere, reaching 177 million in domestic sales, according to Box Office Mojo. More problematic is that the companies behind the big studios are using movies as a hook to attract subscribers to their streamings. Black widow, from Disney, will hit theaters on the 9th, but consumers can rent it for $ 30 on Disney + the same day. WarnerMedia is making its list of this year’s films available simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters. Even Steven Spielberg – who once defended that the films that were released in the streamings They didn’t deserve the Oscars’ consideration – he just signed a deal with Netflix.

Meanwhile, AMC’s business value is at 9 times future sales, the highest level since it went public in 2013. Its shares are up thanks to the market equivalent of Vin Diesel’s testosterone – the same frenzy that fuels GameStop ( the anti-bassists). Even so, its valuation is higher than that of Disney and Netflix, and is well above the 6 times that Amazon will pay for MGM, the film studio it agreed to buy for 8.5 billion last May.

This indicates that investors believe that the post-pandemic rise will outweigh past returns and new rivals. They might find out that AMC Entertainment isn’t that fast, and they might get furious.