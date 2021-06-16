Motorola Defy 2021: images and specifications are leaked

With the project of Motorola Defy 2021, the manufacturer would demonstrate once again that its commitment to the entry ranges and, mainly, the average, is only a strategy of re-entry into the market, and that its sights aim higher, not only in terms of performance, such as we have already seen with the Moto G100, but also to the diversification of features.

And it is that, when talking about the Motorola Defy 2021, older veterans will have remembered that Defy is not a new product line, was actually introduced by Motorola in 2010 and was based on heavy duty (rugged) devices. Thus, with this 2021 model, the manufacturer would return to a brand that at the time managed to achieve considerable relevance, allowing the technology to remain in vogue in a sector as complicated and at a time as difficult as the beginning of the decade. pass.

Although not official yet, the popular and trusted leaker Evan Blass has revealed, On twitter, a lot of information about what the Motorola Defy 2021 could be, a phone that would keep the off-road features of its predecessors in the Defy range and that, if confirmed, it would be one more sample that Motorola, on its return, has decided to go all out, instead of staying in the mid-range niche, in which it currently seems to feel quite comfortable. Or, to be more exact, it seems that their plans go through significantly expanding the mid-range.

Motorola Defy 2021 pic.twitter.com/NdKY7BYb0h – Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 16, 2021

The Motorola Defy 2021, according to the data revealed by Blass, will have a 6.5-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 dots in a 20: 9 aspect ratio. It would be protected with Gorilla Glass Victus, which gives it a drop resistance of up to two meters, it has a classification of resistance IP68 and, according to the manufacturer, the touch function of the screen will work without problems even when used with wet hands.

As for its interior, the Motorola Defy 2021 will be built around an octacore SoC Snapdragon 662, which we already talked about here, composed of an eight-core Kryo 260 CPU (four Cortex-A73 for high performance and four Cortex-A53 for efficiency), Adreno 610 GPU and DSP 683. It would be accompanied by 4 gigabytes of RAM and 64 gigabytes of storage capacity, expandable with a MicroSD card. The whole would be fed with a 5,000 milliamp battery, a capability that almost seems to have been standardized at Motorola.

As for its cameras, the Motorola Defy 2021 would have a main one composed of a 48 megapixel f / 1.8 sensor accompanied by a 25 megapixel macro optics and a depth of field sensor. On the front of the phone we find a notch in the upper central part, which houses an eight megapixel sensor. Starting with Android 10, although its jump to Android 11 would already be planned. There are more doubts about whether it will later jump to Android 12.

Images: Evan Blass