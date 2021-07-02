Mother of boy with autism fears every parent’s worst nightmare could happen at planned new site for school

Parents of children in Danu Community Special School have slammed a planned move to a secondary school in Blanchardstown.

The students are set to move to the news site in Dublin 15 in September, on an extremely busy road just off the M50.

Many of the students are a flight risk- meaning that they could try to run from the premises at any point.

Parents fear that the new site could have disastrous consequences for their kids.

The school for children with additional needs had temporarily been located in Hansfield Educate Together, in Ongar on the Dublin-Meath border.

Parents have deemed the new site as completely unsuitable, scared that every parent’s fear could become a reality.

Riversdale Secondary School is beside a main busy road, with heavy traffic and large vehicles.

Cabra woman Rachel Power Gilligan’s son Edward has autism and an intellectual disability.

The stress of the move has made the mother-of-four sick with worry.

She fears that families will not be able to stick the tremendous pressure to battle for their children’s education.

She said: “It’s going to break up families, you’re trying to split yourself in two.”

The eight-year-old is non-verbal and still has to wear nappies. Edward, like many of his classmates, would be deemed a flight-risk, leaving Rachel to worry about his safety at the new site.

She said: “If he got away he’d be killed on me.

“It can happen.

“They can get away from you and then that responsibility is down to their teachers- that’s not fair.”

Rachel told Dublin Live that a more suitable site was previously promised and that this latest development adds to an increasingly long list of difficulties that her family have experienced.

She had previously frantically tried to secure a primary school for Edward, an extremely difficult task given the lack of available places in ASD units in local schools.

Just as things has started to look up, Rachel and her family were dealt another devastating blow. She had previously tried to have Edward home schooled but was unsuccessful.

All the change has been extremely difficult for Edward who is not able to adapt.

She said: “He’s not able for changes like that, he has meltdowns.

“If I’m out and he has a meltdown, people are going to say he’s a bold child but they don’t know him.”

Rachel had seen the terrific work that Danu could do. Edward was learning invaluable coping skills.

She said: “He doesn’t need things like Maths, he needs living skills.”

The constant stress is having a devastating impact on Rachel. She is attending the Mater Hospital for heart scans and fears that her health will continue to deteriorate over the summer.

She said: “I’m at the end of my tether.

“My nerves are absolutely shattered.”

Lockdown had made things even tougher for the family, with facilities closed Rachel had walked nearly park in Dublin.

Rachel knows that she is not the only parent terrified about the new location of the school.

She said: “It’s a horrible feeling, and I know I’m not the only parent.”

Dublin Live contacted the Department of Education for a comment.

A spokesperson told Dublin Live: “Dublin and Dun Laoghaire Education and Training Board has appointed a Design Team to oversee works required to facilitate the school’s occupancy of a section of the Riversdale building in Phase 1 of works to provide for the needs of the school now and into the future.

“It is intended that a Phase 2 development will be undertaken subsequently.

“The Department understands that the ETB is fully committed to the development of both schools in that respect.

“Approval was given last week for the appointment of a contractor to complete the Phase 1 works in question.

“This approval followed completion of a design process which would have included consideration of the issue of flight risks. The contractor will be starting on site very shortly in that respect.

“The Department is continuing to work with the patron of Danu Community Special School, Dublin and Dun Laoghaire Education and Training Board regarding the school’s interim and long term accommodation needs.”

