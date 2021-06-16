Most frequent doubts when investing in cryptocurrencies [Vídeo]

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Cryptocurrencies are at a point where, practically everyone knows of its existence, but still they are still something with a mysterious halo that raises more questions than answers. Part of this is due to its relatively recent introduction: Bitcoin was born in 2009, but even in 2015, when Ethereum was created, it was still a very niche sector of the Internet.

In this video, we will try to answer some of the most frequently asked questions about cryptocurrencies and their environment

This short time of life (although it is almost a decade, it should be remembered that everything related to the Internet is still called “new technologies”), added to their technical nature, since they are still software products, and to their potential, both economic and technological, it is the perfect recipe for questions and curiosity to come together. The best, as always, is to start at the beginning, so in today’s video we are going to try to answer some of the frequently asked questions when investing in cryptocurrencies:

There is no point trying to learn about the block transmission speed of the Ethereum network without first knowing what a blockchain network is, just as it is not very logical to choose a cryptocurrency to buy without first knowing what an exchange is or where to store cryptocurrencies. .

Of course, before investing money in cryptocurrencies it is convenient and highly recommended to know everything possible about them, but many times, with basic knowledge on a subject, it is more than enough to create an overview and a reference framework on which to follow adding information. No need to do a doctorate about cryptos to understand them.

Once the basics are mastered (key concepts, being clear if it is safe or not, etc …) it is possible to acquire much more specialized information, which can be very useful when navigating with ease (and with luck, success) the cryptocurrency space.

.