MIT develops an AI mat that can monitor users

A group of researchers from MIT (CSAIL) have developed a new dynamic to monitor people without being as invasive as cameras.

It’s nothing less than a touch-sensing mat powered by artificial intelligence that can track users’ movements. A dynamic that may have multiple applications.

The idea behind this new MIT project is to have a way to monitor people without invading their privacy, as with cameras. To do this, they sought to gather information about people based on their movements.

And while the researchers used cameras to train the AI ​​model, its dynamics are developed from sensors on this smart mat.

[…] We propose a 3D human pose estimation approach using the pressure maps recorded by a touch mat as input. We built a low-cost, high-density, large-scale smart mat, which enables real-time recordings of human-ground touch interactions in a seamless manner.

As you can see in the video, its movements can be monitored in a number of contexts:

So from the pressure that the user makes with their movements on the sensors of the mat an electrical signal is created, which gives rise to the entire system that the researchers describe, so that the AI ​​can predict the user’s pose.

In this way you could know what type of training you are doing, if you are improving mobility in any stage of recovery or if you may be prone to falls.

You can imagine using the mat for exercise. Based solely on the tactile feedback, you can recognize the activity, count the number of repetitions and calculate the number of calories burned

This dynamic could be applied to follow up patients and monitor some areas related to health. And of course, it could also have endless applications related to gaming and recreation.

At the moment, this system can only be run by one person on this smart mat, but the goal would be for it to be used by multiple users. We can see more details about this project in this document that they have shared as well as on GitHub.