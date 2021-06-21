minute of islands review: a hand drawn 2d adventure

Speaking today of video games that aim to stage the emotions and traumas of the human being is certainly not something unusual. Indeed, there are plenty of productions that propose such delicate themes in an interactive way, between more playful products in the classical sense and experiences that, instead, give up a strong playability to focus on factors such as narration or artistic recognition – think of Gris, for example (here you can find our review of Gris). It is almost superfluous to specify that, of the many projects born over the years, the most interesting belong to the independent panorama, a habitat notoriously favorable to the development of ideas often divorced from the most pressing commercial logic. A creative undergrowth from which, not surprisingly, it blossomed as well Minute of Islands, the new adventure in two dimensions by Studio Fizbin, the German team already author of the curious diptych composed by The Inner World (2013) and The Last Wind Monk of 2018 (want to know more? Read our review of The Last Wind Monk). A particular game, which disavows the lightness suggested by its aesthetic aspect just a few minutes from the beginning of a surreal, sinister journey, yet full of charm and hidden meanings.

The giants and the little girl

Mo is not used to silence. For too long the young woman has rested in complete solitude at the bottom of the underground tunnels of the island of Boan, where the noise of pipes, pumps and gears does not know a moment of respite. Upstairs, in fact, sits one of the giants who, together with his three brothers – each from the depths of a different islet – usually charge a large machine capable of protecting the archipelago that hosts them from a cloud of lethal toxic spores.

Yet now Mo feels it clear, that fearful silence. The biomechanical giant seems to have lost his energy and with him, apparently, also his mammoth kin. It is now inert, completely unable to carry out its duty: even life on the surface, therefore, risks becoming extinct. Luck wants the girl to have what it takes to solve the problem. Because Mo is the designated maintainer of the mechanisms that surround her, the one who, using the Omnikey, a legendary crank scepter, has the power to manually restore both the air purifiers of the archipelago and the brain-motor functions of the four titans, except to succeed before their inspiration is extinguished forever. Even before Mo sets sail aboard his bizarre sprawling boat, the only means available to move between the atolls, Minute of Islands makes clear its essence as a story that constantly plays with antithesis.

If the glance is rounded and pastel-colored like that of a cartoon – the comparison with Adventure Time comes by itself -, the content of the work is instead of a diametrically opposite paste, full of raw images, sometimes even repelling . The stage is that of a world adrift, an organic-artificial hybrid that at every step of the protagonist discovers new, painful signs of a dark past, plagued by a threat that has never been totally eradicated.

Desolate houses full of objects, structures in ruins or completely destroyed, but also sickly seagulls and huge carcasses of beached cetaceans offer a macabre and unsettling visual spectacle, from which, however, strange to say, it is really difficult to look away. A little bit why, artistically speaking, Studio Fizbin’s work is something sublime, alternation of beautiful hand drawings that do not skimp on details and small subtleties; and partly because in what is illustrated there is no shadow of explicitness or didacticism.

In fact, the storytelling of Minute of Islands decides to present Mo, her ties with the-few-secondary characters and the origins of the disturbing reality that surrounds her in a somewhat cryptic way, proceeding by narrative fragments that emerge blurred in the course of the advancement. While our “heroine” does not utter a word, a voiceover undertakes to reproduce her thoughts, reminiscences and moods, inevitably intertwined with the enigmatic mythology of the game universe.

Mo’s psychology is certainly complex, as some of the splendid dream interludes that revolve around his figure, mirror of a personality no longer perfectly in balance, demonstrate. It is by putting these and other clues together that the story seems to take on the connotations of a grand allegory that, as made explicit by the words of the development team, should have to do with sensitive issues such as anxiety disorders and self-destructive behavior. The use of the conditional is a must, as Minute of Islands does not provide any incontrovertible answer, leaving to those who have reached the end of the story the pleasure of interpretation, with all the charm that this choice brings with it.

The archipelago of memories

Therefore, in Minute of Islands the protagonist certainly does not have the hands of the clock on her side, called to carry out a rather urgent rescue mission. Nonetheless, curiously, the pace of the game seems far from interested in satisfying the urgencies of the plot.

There are several times in which the shot lingers on the details of the landscape, or lingers on the phases of navigation in the sea that lead to the pier of the next island, or even grants Mo moments of pure contemplative ecstasy, up to overlapping his eyes. in the enchanting “minute” that gives the production its title – and which we prefer not to anticipate. It is a suspended rhythm, the one that drives events, which the player willingly lends himself to not only thanks to the beauty of everything that populates the screen, but also thanks to a sound accompaniment that operates with discretion, while remaining incredibly enveloping. The gameplay also lives of the same calm, which is then typical of the exploratory adventures. The horizontal progression is carried out by some of the traditional components of the genre, from a platforming just mentioned up to the collection of collectibles – Mo’s memories – quite relevant for the purposes of narrative reconstruction, naturally passing through a series of small puzzles to be solved.

They are all mechanics that lend themselves to a scheme that is repeated in each of the five chapters that mark the journey; scheme that, albeit with some variations, always converges in a handful of essential objectives: find the aforementioned purifiers, reactivate them with the Omnikey (through simple QTEs), finally return to the giant on duty, to be reawakened after having completed certain puzzles environmental.

The playful part of Minute of Islands does more than anything else to support the story, and it is perhaps what leaves the least mark of the production, at times excessively repetitive, despite the short – but adequate – duration of the experience that allows us to partially postpone the question. .