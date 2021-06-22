Microsoft’s plan for Windows 11 aims to follow in the footsteps of Windows 10: two updates a year and Insider Program

We are used by Microsoft to a rate of updates that includes two updates of Windows 10 per year. An update that usually arrives in spring (April or May) and another in autumn (October or November). A cadence that also seems we will see in Windows 11.

If these days many of the news have revolved around the new operating system, or new version of Windows, which is not yet known, now we have to return to the subject since apparently, Windows 11 also will have two semi-annual updates.

Following the steps of Windows 10

As reported in WBI, after the leak of the route time that Microsoft will apply to Windows in the remainder of 2021 and the coming 2022, everything seems to indicate that Windows 11 will follow the same path in terms of updates that we already know.

Based on the latest information and rumors, the well-known user Albacore detailed in your Twitter account What Windows 11 will be divided into two development branches. On the one hand, one of them will be the one belonging to co-release and will arrive with compilation 22000. The second will be the co-refresh and will arrive with compilation 221XX.

The first of them should arrive throughout the summer, debuting as usual before, on the Insider Program testing channels. For its part, the second update will be released in the fall, with rumors pointing to October, very close to the final version.

Windows 11 would have inherited many of the functions of Windows 10 and the first version to arrive will have the code name “Cobalt”, while there is already talk about how Microsoft is already working on the development branch “Nickel” looking ahead to 2022 that should be translated into builds 223XX, currently in internal testing.

Interior image | Albacore on Twitter