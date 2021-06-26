Microsoft Windows 11 announced with increased requirements

Microsoft has officially debuted Windows 11 with a totally new user interface, the ability to run Android apps from the Amazon app store, and more.

Microsoft Windows 11 announced with increased minimum requirements

According to Microsoft, the redesign of Windows 11 focuses on productivity, social and entertainment features. The new design places the Start menu in the center of the bottom bar, not unlike the macOS approach, and other new features that allow for easy multitasking.

Active tiles have been removed in exchange for a simple app menu. As users open applications, the Home button scrolls to the left and applications can be pinned to the bar.

Animations, sounds, and layout have been optimized for a smoother experience. Snap Assist has a new user interface that appears by arranging windows in a grid.

Microsoft has fully committed to Teams, so Skype is no longer pre-installed. The “Chat” application on the taskbar works with Teams and gives users the ability to chat with anyone on Windows. Connect an iPhone or Android smartphone to the PC so that the text messages are also transmitted to the computer.

In a conversation with Joanna Stern of the Wall Street Journal, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said she would like to have improved iPhone compatibility on Windows. However, bringing iMessage or other services to Windows 11 would be entirely up to Apple, according to Nadella.

Tablets have improved window control and larger touch targets. Microsoft has also added new swipe gestures to minimize and maximize applications.

The new Widget view houses calendars, weather, news, and other important information for easy access. Customize this view and use it as a personalized news feed.

Microsoft also says it wants to encourage open commerce in its operating system. It will allow applications downloaded from the Windows Store to have independent trading systems within the application. This differs from Apple’s requirements to link in-app purchases from App Store apps to Apple’s commerce system.