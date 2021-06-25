Microsoft will allow Android applications to run on Windows 11

Today is the day chosen by Microsoft for the presentation of the new Windows 11, where here you have the official summary. Although some aspects were already known, there are others that have taken us by surprise, such as the fact that Microsoft will allow Windows 11 to allow the native execution of Android applications, thus trying to equate to the fact that macOS has also begun to allow the running iOS applications within the desktop system.

Users will be able to combine classic applications with Android applications, being able to even pin them on the taskbar. To obtain Android applications, Microsoft will integrate the Amazon Appstore into the new Windows store, which will replace the failed Microsoft Store, and which aims to be attractive to both users and developers, allowing users to acquire your applications and games from it.



Equipping macOS with iOS mobile apps

Now, there is an important detail to be able to run Android applications in Windows 11, and that is that the computers must have hardware compatible with Intel Bridge technology, so at the moment it is unknown which devices may be where the execution may be possible. of Android applications.

It is somewhat curious how Microsoft has been testing for many years the fact of being able to carry Android applications on Windows, even before the launch of Windows 10.

It is also true that Microsoft has not been successful in encouraging the use of universal platforms, so the arrival of Android applications can allow users a great set of possibilities that they cannot cover because equivalent web applications cannot be available. the height.

Microsoft showed that Android applications include TikTok, Yahoo, Uber, among other applications, so it is already a matter of doubts over time, although for this, users of the Insider program may have access to a preview from next week.

As we have already been warning, the update to the new Windows 11 will be free for users of previous versions of Windows that have an original license, as long as it meets a series of conditions, so there will be an application that will verify if a computer can host Windows 11 or not, according to the requirements of this new version.

It is likely that in the coming weeks we will be able to know even more about the new Windows 11 than what was presented today by the company itself, although the truth is that Microsoft has tried to correct the errors made in Windows 10 to make Windows 11 a first-rate experience level. Hopefully so it is with the updates too.

Image Credit: Microsoft