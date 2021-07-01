Microsoft wants to improve Edge extensions by bringing them to the Windows 11 Microsoft Store as a unified download location

One of the improvements that Microsoft announced when it introduced Windows 11 is related to the Application Store or what is the same, Microsoft Store. A tool that needs an urgent fix to mitigate all the deficiencies it suffers from and the first step is coming in the form of a unification to get Edge extensions.

And is that the Microsoft Store will be the place where developers will be able to publish their extensions for the new Chromium-based Edgeextensions that have been a challenge for years. In fact, this will be the way to get an extension and thus improve the user experience when using web browsing in Windows 11.

Single point of discharge

The change that comes with the App Store for Windows 11 is logical. Grouping in the same point all the extensions that we can download and install in Edge. On Windows 10, Windows 7, and other operating systems, access to Microsoft’s web-based add-on store is required.

Thus, the new Windows 11 store wants to be the central hub to be able to download content either the aforementioned extensions, applications (including those for Android through the Amazon App Store) or games. An attempt to correct the lack of homogeneity of the store compared to what the competition does offer.

For now, what is not known is how the process will be to migrate the download from the extensions store the Microsoft Store, since Microsoft will not remove them from the existing add-on store. The reason is that this is the only valid method for users using Edge on Windows 7, Linux, or macOS.

In this way and, although Microsoft’s idea is good, for now and as long as they do not solve this problem, we find how the extensions are available from two different points depending on the operating system we are using.

It must be remembered that the new Microsoft Store that arrives will allow all kinds of applications and games and also will be open to any technology: PWA, Win32 or UPW. In addition, they offer the possibility for developers to integrate their own payment gateways. In this way they will be able to take 100% of the income from their applications and Microsoft will not take anything, unlike other application stores.

Plans for the new App Store go through a release at the end of the year for Windows 10 users through an update and in Windows 11, where it will arrive pre-installed.

Via | Windows Latest