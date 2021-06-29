Microsoft Teams makes it easy to use two accounts simultaneously on PC

Microsoft Teams is implementing a small change in its desktop version that will make it easier to be in multitasking mode.

You can keep track of your Microsoft Teams work or school account without neglecting your personal account. You do not need to alternate between one account or the other, since you can have the sessions of both open at the same time.

Microsoft Teams makes it easy to use two accounts on its desktop version

As mentioned in Windows Central, you no longer need to switch between different accounts in Microsoft Teams on your desktop. Since following the roadmap published by Microsoft, the possibility of using two accounts (personal / work or personal / educational) at the same time is being implemented.

So you won’t have to leave your personal Microsoft Team account to follow up on the rest of your obligations. And don’t worry, it is not that complicated to have both accounts at the same time. You will find some differences in the logo that corresponds to each account so that it is easy for you to identify them without wasting time. And of course, you can always choose to use different profile photos to avoid confusion.

One detail to keep in mind is that this dynamic only works for a personal account and another educational or work account. But you can’t use two work or school accounts at the same time. However, the Microsoft team mentioned that they are working to support multiple work accounts.

And this is not the only novelty that is being implemented in Microsoft Teams. The Suggested Answers feature to Microsoft Teams for Education is already being tested on iOS and Android. This AI feature takes context into account in chat conversations to provide some suggestions that will save you from typing your response.

A feature that could be coming soon to the desktop version of Microsoft Teams for Education, but only for use by teachers.