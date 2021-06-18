Microsoft Teams adds functions to facilitate a hybrid work model

The Microsoft team announced a number of features that will be implemented in Teams to accommodate the hybrid work mode.

The idea is that Microsoft Teams facilitate meetings and teamwork, even when part of the group is in the workplace, and the rest working remotely.

New Microsoft Teams features for a hybrid work model

One of the features that will be implemented in Microsoft Teams rooms is called “Front Row.” It is a new design for video calls, which will put users who work remotely at the bottom of the screen so that they are “face to face” with the rest of the team in the room.

And of course, on the screen you can also see the chat, tasks, agenda or any content that is shared in the meeting. On the other hand, to create this feeling that all team members share the same room, they have also taken into account taking advantage of the space of all the available screens.

So you can change the way the gallery layout is divided in video calls, depending on whether content is shared or if there is an additional screen. In this way, users who are working remotely will have more prominence on the screen and will feel as if they were present in the room.

And as a bonus, Microsoft Teams rooms will take advantage of live reactions and chat bubbles so that everyone can express themselves even when they are not speaking in front of the camera. So regardless of whether they are in the office or at home, each of the team members can feel integrated with the rest of the group.

And this is not the only change focused on the hybrid workspace. They have also introduced the new Microsoft Whiteboard with new functions that facilitate remote teamwork.