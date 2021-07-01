Microsoft removes the ‘app’ that tells you if Windows 11 will work on your PC, do you know why?

It has been a classic of the last times in which Microsoft has published a new operating system, that of having a tool that we officially download, install it and tell us with just one click if the hardware of our computer is compatible or not with it. new operating system. This time, Windows 11. But there are times when things don’t seem to go the way they should, and that’s just what just happened. That Microsoft has been forced to withdraw PC Health Check due to the avalanche of user cases in which it has ruled that a PC is not compatible with Windows 11 when it not only has power to spare, but also state-of-the-art components installed. Goodbye to confusion The problem has arisen when some users have detected how their brand new computers, with the latest of the latest installed in their guts, did not pass Microsoft’s test to approve their hardware for a future installation of Windows 11 Something that is caused by a problem in the application, which seems to be not tuned as much as it should. What’s more, those from Redmond have come to confirm it from the moment they have temporarily withdrawn it to see where it is failing. This they have officially confessed through a publication on their blog, where they have come up against criticism stating that “the intention of today’s publication is to recognize and clarify the confusion caused by our PC Health Check tool” and, incidentally , “Share more details on why we updated the system requirements for Windows 11.” What Microsoft wanted with this message is to make public the minimum hardware requirements to run Windows 11 without problems, regardless of specific processors and components that do not They are included in the app and that, necessarily, will be compatible the first day it is put on sale. For example, the Zen-1 chips from AMD or the Intel seventh generation that have not been able to pass the test. The update arrives in autumn, Microsoft reminds us that the purpose of its app is none other than “to help people check if their current PC with Windows 10 could be updated to Windows 11. According to From the feedback received thus far, we acknowledge that she was not fully prepared to share the level of detail or precision that she expected from us on why a Windows 10 PC does not meet the upgrade requirements. “