Microsoft releases the patch that fixes the crashes when opening PDF documents in Windows 10 2004, 20H2 and 21H1

Not everything in Microsoft today revolves around Windows 11 and there are and will be many users who will continue to use Windows 10 for a long time according to the requirements to use Windows 11. That is why Microsoft continues to release updates like this one that we now see, Focused on fix a major problem with PDF documents.

How there is still time until that year 2025, the date on which Windows 10 will stop receiving support, we will have to continue talking about updates for those who use Windows 10 on their teams. Updates with new improvements and bug fixes as we are now dealing with.

Fault-focused with PDFs

Microsoft has released a cumulative update that comes associated with the KB5004760 patch for all supported versions of Windows 10 and that arrives to correct a single problem which however was causing complaints from users.

An update intended to correct a bug that could prevent PDF files from opening with Internet Explorer 11 or applications that use the 64-bit version of the WebBrowser control. Additionally, a PDF can display as a gray background when using the Adobe Acrobat plug-in.

The update comes via OS builds 19041.1082, 19042.1082, and 19043.1082 for those using Windows 10 20H2, Windows 10 2004 and Windows 10 21H1.

You can download the update by going to “Windows Settings” by pressing Windows key + I and in the section “Update and security” click on “Search for updates” or do it manually from this link in the Microsoft update catalog.

Via | WBI