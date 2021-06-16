Microsoft prepares its own Chromecast for Smart TV that will allow you to play with xCloud

Microsoft has been carrying its xCLoud for almost a year, trying to colonize all those territories in which Sony takes a little advantage, convincing users with a streaming game leg that Sony’s have not yet exploited sufficiently. And in these days in which E3 (virtual) has begun to be celebrated, it seems that more news is coming about a service that has been in beta for many months. The company recognizes that “we are in the final stages of internal testing and we will update the experience for members of [Game Pass] Ultimate in the coming weeks “, which entails a significant effort for all users to prepare their hardware to start enjoying the good stuff. Be it on a mobile phone, a tablet, a computer and … a TV? A stick for televisions This jump to the living rooms and to our Smart TVs will be carried out in two very different ways. The first will be through an official application that will allow the game from the cloud, although it remains the question of how we will link our gamepad to the television, whether directly, or thanks to another type of connection. In Stadia, for example, your controller is paired through Wi-Fi and communicates directly with the server. The other option that Microsoft handles is to develop its own HDMI dongle, by Chromecast or Fire TV Stick style from Amazon, where it would also remain to be seen if its use will be limited to the xCloud game or if it comes with other major pretensions, allowing us to install apps to watch streaming platforms, etc. At the moment, it seems c It is clear that Microsoft has understood the importance of also conquering that Smart TV territory after landing, with guarantees, in the rest of the windows. xCloud is a service that incorporates the Game Pass games catalog and that, with some exceptions, allows you to enjoy all the games available on any device, without having to turn on your Xbox (One or Series S and X) or PC. It is precisely on that side that Microsoft, in addition to those titles, could consider going further by allowing us to play remotely from our console, which would make it terribly easier for us to connect and continue enjoying our progress from anywhere we go. Simply by installing that HDMI stick on a television or downloading the official app. We’ll see if the Redmond guys make it official anyway.