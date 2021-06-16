Microsoft launches Edge Beta in Play Store: Android already has the same versions as Windows and macOS

Microsoft already has all versions of the Edge browser on Android with a Chromium engine, just like the ones we can find on Windows-based computers and macOS. Edge in the Beta Channel has been the last version to reach the Google Play Store.

Edge Beta joins Canary, Dev and the stable version as options available on Android for test the different improvements that Microsoft is introducing. From Canary, the most advanced, to Beta, the most contained of those that are part of the test channel.

Four versions of Edge on Android

Microsoft wants to please Android users and makes all possible versions of Edge available to you within the test channel so that those interested can choose the one that best suits their needs. From the most daring to the most restrained.

Edge joins Chrome, which also offers different alternatives on Android. Same as Firefox, which has the Focus version along with a Beta version, Firefox Nightly and a stable version.

With the arrival of Android Beta, users can test the same web browser in three stages of development, just like they can do on desktops. And the difference between one version and another is that it has less news (buying Beta with Dev or Canary) in exchange for being more stable and offering fewer bugs.

Microsoft Edge Beta is available on the Google Play Store and arrives offering the version 92, so it equates to the version that we can find in both macOS and Windows. So we leave you the links to access the Beta version, but also Canary, Dev and the stable version.

Edge Beta Developer: Microsoft Corporation

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Communication

Microsoft Edge Dev Developer: Microsoft Corporation

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Communication

Microsoft Edge Canary Developer: Microsoft Corporation

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Communication

Microsoft Edge Developer: Microsoft Corporation

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Communication

Via | Android Police