Microsoft Flight Simulator will lower your PC requirements

It will soon be a year since the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator, with which Microsoft recovered one of its most historical, successful and loved franchises by its fans, many of whom waited at midnight to, with the change of day, start the download immediately. As a result, the servers became saturated, which added to the enormous size of the download (just under 100 gigs) meant that quite a few people did not go to sleep until four or five in the morning.

And in case you are wondering, yes, I was one of those people, and I know that I was not the only one because the wait made me more pleasant when I was chatting with friends who were there. That day I slept quite little, but just the first five minutes with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator made the wait – and the few hours of sleep – worth it..

Since then, Microsoft Flight Simulator has given Microsoft very good news. Since its launch, the reviews were extraordinary, and among other things it served to encourage many users to try Xbox Game Pass, breaking all records on this platform. Millions of users, virtual reality mode, several updates, some of them with new content… undoubtedly Asobo, the developer, is doing a commendable job.

This does not mean, of course, that Microsoft Flight Simulator is perfect, from failures in the topography to a quite improvable push-back system (if you know what I’m talking about and you think the same, I recommend that you try this add-on, which I found out thanks to Pilot_Spain ), not to mention vehicles traversing other vehicles, there is still plenty of room for improvement. However, and despite all the work that lies ahead, it is undoubtedly a great game.

One of the most widespread criticisms of Microsoft Flight Simulator is that it is terribly demanding when it comes to system resources. This, eye, is not necessarily a bad thing, already at the time we talked about the need for very demanding titles, not only to take full advantage of the potential of current hardware, but also to push the evolution of what is to come. Demanding games like Microsoft Flight Simulator push hardware manufacturers to constantly improve themselves.

However, while this is generally a good thing, individually it is a problem for users who cannot or want to update their computers right now, but they see how the high requirements of Microsoft Flight Simulator make that at any given moment they do not know if what is going to take off is their plane or their CPU. It happened to me to be playing it on a gaming laptop, while talking to friends through Discord, and the sound of the fans has made them worry about me … and the PC.

Redmond is obviously aware of this, and it looks like the next Microsoft Flight Simulator update is going to be great news for those users. And it is that, as we can see in this video, it seems that the performance improvements are going to be more than considerable.

In the video we can see Sebastian Wloch, CEO of Asobo, showing how a Intel Core i7-9700K from the hand of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER Microsoft Flight Simulator may be moved after the installation of its fifth update. And the result, even in ultra mode, is spectacular, with Frame rates doubled from performance before upgrade, even in areas with terribly complex maps.

It should be understood, of course, that this performance improvement will translate into systems that until now were very fair to move it, from the update it could be enough to play Microsoft Flight Simulator in acceptable conditions. This, in turn, would allow the game’s user base to expand, leading to further improvements, thus drawing a virtuous circle.