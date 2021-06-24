Microsoft Edge updates to add one of Chrome’s most celebrated features

It is one of the functions most demanded and used by users, the one that allows us to read a news item on the computer screen and take it to another device with just a couple of clicks. Something that Chrome had already implemented for years (2019, specifically) and that in the case of Microsoft’s browser was absent, incomprehensibly. Those of Redmond, in any case, have been quick to add that function, which begins to be available between the releases of Windows 10 and macOS, which are the ones that can best offer us these continuity functions and that save us a huge amount minutes throughout the days. Not surprisingly, it is very normal to have to leave home and want to take that article that has us absorbed on the screen. Limited distribution of the update This new functionality of Microsoft Edge already began to be tested last April and the results must have been positive for Microsoft to have pressed the update button on all other devices, apart from those with Canary versions that are always the first to try these things. At this time, although some users and media have reported that that small button appears to the right of the address bar, in our case we have not yet been able to verify it. For the function to be operational and allow us to launch any URL from one device to another, we will have to have Microsoft Edge installed and with our user account active. In this way, our profile will be in charge of telling each version of the browser what other facilities are available to send that address instantly. Something that Chrome has also done for some time and that has saved more than one precious time by consulting anything on a website. As we tell you, this update is coming and in the next few days it should already be downloaded and applied to your computer. From that moment, and if you want to send the active page in the tab, you only have to click on the small icon that appears on the right side of the address bar and that reveals all the devices that we have operating at that moment. If for some reason you do not see any concrete, nothing like checking that Edge you have it in order, not only installed, but also logged in with your Microsoft account (preferably).