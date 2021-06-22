Microsoft Edge makes it easy to share websites between devices

After announcing it some time ago, Microsoft is finally bringing a long-awaited feature to Microsoft Edge: tab sharing. And if there is something that is usually tedious, it is, when changing, for example, from the smartphone to the PC, it is having to locate the web pages that we already had open on the mobile in it. I, and I don’t think I’m the only one, on many occasions I have found myself viewing a page on my mobile despite sitting in front of the PC. Sometimes I shake off the laziness and open it in the PC browser, but if there are several, I admit that I think about it much more.

From now on, with Microsoft Edge, this exercise of voluntary reduced usability will no longer be necessary, since according to what we read in Windows Latest the new version of the browser, both for PC and mobile phones, already has support for sharing tabs between devices. However, updating is not synonymous with being able to start using it now, since it seems that Microsoft has opted for a progressive deployment of it, so that currently only some users can use it.

Something important, yes, is that In order to use this function, it is essential that the various Microsoft Edge installations are connected with each other through a user account. And it is that, like other elements that it is already possible to share between different devices, these are associated through the Microsoft account.

Once the function is activated, you will see a laptop or smartphone icon in the address bar from Microsoft Edge and tapping it will send that tab to the other device. In Windows as well as in iOS and Android, the submitted tabs will be displayed as a notification, and clicking on it will open the tab in the browser. If you do not click on it at the moment, obviously, you will be able to find them in the notification center of the operating system, to recover those websites. That makes it more practical, you can leave several pages sent at a specific time, and review them calmly later.

This function is not a novelty, both Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Apple Safari already have it for a long time, but even so this is one more example that, with Microsoft Edge, the people from Redmond have put the batteries, they have created a browser of the most interesting and competitive, and that it does not stop adding functions, some taken from other browsers and other new ones, with which every day it is emerging as an alternative to take into account.