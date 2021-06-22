Microsoft Edge already allows sharing tabs with its new function

Microsoft Edge is adding a feature that will make it easier for you to follow the content of the browser on other devices.

Yes, it adds the function that allows you to share browser tabs to different devices without the need to apply tricks.

Microsoft Edge makes it easy to share pages with other devices

If you are using Microsoft Edge from the desktop version you will soon see that the typical icon is added that allows you to send the page you are viewing to another connected device.

While this feature has long been present in other web browsers, it is an excellent integration for those who opt for the Microsoft browser. Some users have already tested its dynamics in one of the beta versions of Edge, but now it begins to roll out in its stable version.

The dynamics is simple and follows the same steps that we find in other browsers such as Google Chrome. You only need to choose the option “Send” using the contextual menu of the browser or select the icon that you will find in the navigation bar.

Once you select this option, from the page you want to share, you will see a list of all connected devices that support this Microsoft Edge dynamic. And of course, it will be necessary that you have logged in with your Microsoft account.

Following this dynamic, you will be able to send the web page to another Windows computer with Edge. In case you want to send the tab to the mobile, you will need to have Edge Canary or Dev installed on your device. So you no longer have to bookmark the pages you want to reserve to view on your mobile, or resort to the old trick of pasting the URL in an email or messaging app.

Apparently this new option is being implemented in a small group of users. So we will have to wait for Microsoft to extend this function to everyone in its stable version.