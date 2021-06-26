Microsoft copies Apple, puts Android apps on Windows 11

Windows 11 it borrows a page from Apple’s playbook and can run apps built for smartphones.

Windows 11 will be able to run Android applications

In the operating system update that Microsoft just announced, users will be able to install applications from Android from the store Amazon software.

That move is quite similar to the capacity of Macs based on M1 to run software ios and iPadOS as easily as applications macOS.

The news came Thursday during a Microsoft online event. Other changes to be made in the next Windows update include a redesigned Start menu and a focused taskbar. Microsoft Teams is built in, as is Xbox Game Pass.

It is likely that Microsoft you’re making this move to run mobile apps on your desktop machines for the same reason you did Manzana– Some services are available only through mobile applications, without a web equivalent, it is impossible to access them on a laptop or desktop.

Windows 11 + Android

Microsoft’s goal is to make Android apps as easy to use as native Windows. “The applications will be included in the new Windows store, and Microsoft is also partnering with Intel to use its Intel Bridge technology to make this a reality.”, He said The Verge.

However, computers running Windows 11 will not have access to the app store. Google play. Instead, they will have to get your Android software from Amazon, which operates a separate store for its Fire tablets. Google’s own apps are not listed there.

Microsoft has yet to name a release date for its new operating system, Windows 11, but apparently he plans to do it by the end of 2021. So far it has been said that it will be a free update.