Microsoft backs down on Windows 11 requirements: Could support 7th Gen Ryzen 1000 and Core

When we looked at the requirements for Windows 11 we realized that there had been an increase that, in some cases, was not only excessive, but also it made no sense. Personally, I think that leaving graphics cards that do not support DirectX 12 without support is a bad decision, although the most important mistake that Microsoft has made is to ignore the support of processors lower than the 8th generation Core and the second generation Ryzen.

By limiting Windows 11 requirements like that, left out processors that are still capable of delivering great performance, like the Ryzen 7 1800X, which has a good IPC and has 8 cores and 16 threads, and also others like the Core i7-7700K, which has a very high IPC and adds 4 cores and 8 threads. Neither would solutions as powerful as the Core i7-6950X, which has 10 cores and 20 threads, and whose IPC also borders on a good level, would be supported.

The second generation Ryzen processors, based on Zen +, only represented an increase in the IPC, compared to the first generation Ryzen, 2% to 3% on average, and Cofffe Lake, architecture used in 8th generation Core processors, the CPI did not rise at all against Kaby Lake (7th Generation Core). Neither of those generations marked a major leap from the previous one, so it doesn’t make sense to limit support like Microsoft has done in the Windows 11 requirements.

Microsoft could change the requirements of Windows 11

And the truth is that it would be the most sensible thing to do. As I said, no changes at the microarchitecture level that justify supporting Zen + and Coffee Lake and leaving Zen and Kaby Lake unsupported. Below I translate what Microsoft has said, literally, in this sense:

“Using the above principles, we are confident that devices running on 8th Gen Intel and AMD Zen 2 processors, as well as Qualcomm 7 and 8 Series, will comply with our principles on safety and reliability and minimum system requirements for Windows 11. As we reach out to Windows Insiders, our partners, and our OEMs, we will test to identify whether devices running on Intel 7th Gen CPUs and AMD Zen 1 can meet our principles. . We are committed to sharing updates on our test results with you over time, as well as sharing additional technical blogs.

Although not confirmed yet, there is nothing to stop Microsoft from supporting Zen and Kaby Lake in the Windows 11 requirements, either in terms of performance or microarchitecture, so they will most likely be downsizing in the end. these requirements, and that the minimum is located in Zen and Kaby Lake, although the truth is that, to be fair, Kaby Lake does not make a relevant difference to Skylake either, and in the end the latter is the one that should remain as the starting point in the requirements of Windows 11, at least in the case of Intel processors.