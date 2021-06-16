Microsoft already has four web browsers on Google Play: Edge Beta available for download

Microsoft’s Edge browser joins the club of applications with three trial versions within the Google Play Store: the app is now available in beta form; intermediate step between Microsoft Edge Canary, Dev and the stable version. It can now be downloaded.

Developers tend to test their applications by offering users a trial version where functions that are yet to come advanceThey also tend to correct errors in an experimental way in order to solve them for all users. Normally, mobiles have access to a stable version and, at most, to the beta; With the exception of browsers like Google Chrome, which have four different versions of the same app. Microsoft does not want to be less with Edge.

First stable version, later came Canary and Dev. Now Microsoft Edge Beta

Web browsers are a type of application that not only became essential on devices with a screen, they also became the gateway to any service, app and information. Since we surf to do literally anything, they also carry a huge security and privacy risk. That users can test the same web browser in three stages of development allows developers to ensure that the changes that are introduced walk down the path previously marked.

As we said, browsers like Google Chrome have different stages of development so that whoever wants to can access the newest (and unstable) functions. Chrome Canary, Dev, Beta and stable; something identical to what Microsoft raises with Edge: Canary, Dev, now Beta and the stable version.

Microsoft Edge Beta, already available in the Google Play Store, lands in version 92 thus equating itself to the tests that the company is conducting on computers. This beta is based on Chromium and it works stable enough even though it is not in its final state.,

With Edge Beta Microsoft joins the browser quartet club available on Google Play. Other companies, such as Opera or Mozilla, have several browsers to download, although they tend to target different browsing styles and with different weights. They do usually offer a beta with which future news advances.

