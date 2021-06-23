Microsoft adds photo editing features to OneDrive

If you’re still looking for an alternative to Google Photos, the latest OneDrive update may convince you to give Microsoft a shot.

As announced by the Microsoft team, OneDrive is adding some tools to manage and edit our photos.

New features for editing photos in OneDrive

OneDrive is getting an update with some features designed for those who store and manage their photos. On the one hand, it is adding new editing functions so that you do not have to resort to third-party tools to edit your photos.

For example, you will find “crop” with different popular formats in case you want to share your photos on social networks. Other basic editing options that OneDrive offers are rotate and flip so that you can adjust a photo or play a bit with perspective.

And of course, you will have controls to adjust the brightness, contrast, exposure, shadow, saturation, among other options. So you can have a basic combination of tools to improve your photos or play with your creativity.

If you want to compare the edited photograph with the original, it will only be necessary to click on the image. And you can save all the changes made as a new copy or apply them directly to the original photo. All these new editing options are already being rolled out to all personal OneDrive accounts. At the moment, you will only find them in the web version as in the Android app. In the case of iOS users, they will have to wait until the end of the year.

And a plus will be added for those who use OneDrive on their mobile to make a backup of all the images that they are capturing on the device. OneDrive will create automatic folders with your photos based on the sources… WhatsApp, screenshots, etc. That way, you won’t waste time organizing each image you upload to your OneDrive account from Android.