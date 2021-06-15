Mica protest Dublin LIVE updates as huge crowds throng city headed for Dail

People from Donegal and Mayo will march on the streets of Dublin today in support of a 100% redress scheme for homeowners affected by the mica scandal.

Thousands of homes in the two areas are affected by blocks that are faulty due to mineral mica.

It´s estimated that around 4,000 to 5,000 homes are slowly crumbling to the ground as a result.

The current mica redress scheme is a 90% to 10% split, forcing homeowners to pay 10% of the cost to fix or rebuild their homes.

Today homeowners and supporters will be protesting outside the Convention Centre at 1pm and later at Leinster House to demand a 100% redress scheme and no less.

Other buildings affected such as community centres are not covered under the current scheme. Holiday homes are also not covered.

Mica are types of minerals that are found in rocks and quarries and can subsequently end up in building blocks.

It attracts moisture from the environment, so high levels of mica will absorb a lot of water and this will eventually lead to cracking in blocks.

The problem, if left unattended, eventually results in the crumbling of both internal and external walls, posing a huge health and safety risk.

This is similar to the pyrite issue that plagued many Dublin homes over the last decade.

Follow our LIVE blog below for the very latest from the protest.