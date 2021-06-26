Met Eireann Ireland weather mini-heatwave forecast as hottest day of year pinpointed

Ireland is heading for a mini-heat wave, according to the latest data from Met Eireann, who are forecasting a big change in weather over the next few days.

From tomorrow through to Wednesday we will see the temperature gauge head well over 20C, and by the middle of the week we could see highs of a huge 25C, the hottest day of the year.

It will stay around that high throughout the week, with temperatures expected to stay above 20 through to Thursday when there could be highs of 22C.

All we’ll have to do is make it through an expectedly miserable Saturday.

It’s looking like the torrid rain that we saw bucket down over the last few days is going to slow, but we wouldn’t be heading to the beach as scattered showers are still expected.

It will dry up in the evening, and from then we’re expecting much brighter weather throughout the next few days.

Here's the next few days outlook according to Met Eireann:









Sunday: Plenty of dry weather with spells of sunshine and varying amounts of cloud. Maximum afternoon temperatures will range from around 16 to 20 degrees generally but up to 21 or 22 degrees in south Munster. Winds will be north to northeast in direction, moderate in strength.

Sunday night: Largely dry across the country on Sunday night with clear spells and just a few well-scattered showers. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate northerly breezes.

Monday: On Monday most of the country will be dry with spells of warm sunshine. There is just the chance of a few showers moving in from the Irish Sea to affect southeastern counties.

Maximum afternoon temperatures will range 18 to 22 degrees generally but cooler at the coast due to brisk onshore breezes. Mostly dry on Monday night with clear spells and lows of 9 to 12 degrees.

Tuesday: It looks set to be a mostly dry and warm day on Tuesday with spells of sunshine and just the small chance of the odd shower drifting in across south Leinster. Maximum temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees generally but less warm along some coasts due to onshore northerly winds. Dry with clear spells overnight and lows of 10 to 14 degrees.

Wednesday: Wednesday is expected to be another mostly dry and fine summer’s day with spells of sunshine. Maximum temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees in moderate northeast breezes.

Thursday: Early indications suggest it’ll remain dry for Thursday with variable cloud and sunny spells with highs of 20 to 22 degrees.