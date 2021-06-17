Met Eireann Ireland weather horror forecast as ‘rumbling storm’ to hit after big airmass change

It’s time to grab your thunder buddy because Met Eireann is forecasting that storms will rumble towards the end of this week in a massive change.

Sunday night into Monday will see “further showers or longer spells of rain come with the odd rumble of thunder possible”.

There is also the risk of a massive thunderstorm on Monday then despite the 20C temperature boost as the day battles between scattered showers and sunny spells.

Today will mostly be sunny for Dublin but there will be partial build-up of cloud which could bring the chance of a few showers as temperatures peak at 19C.

It will be a cool June night with the Celsius dropping to 5C but it is predicted to be dry with clear long spells for the night.

Tomorrow: “Friday will be a dry day with long spells of summer sunshine. Top temperatures ranging 16 to 18 degrees in moderate breezes which will vary in direction during the day.”

Saturday: “It looks set to be a dry day with sunny spells across much of the country. However, there is the chance of cloudier conditions spreading to Atlantic coastal counties by afternoon with rain developing during the evening. Maximum temperatures on Saturday of 16 to 20 degrees in moderate southerly breezes. Showery outbreaks of rain spreading across much of the country on Saturday night. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate east to southeast winds. Generally dry at first but turning rather unsettled from Saturday night and into next week with low pressure situated close to Ireland.”

Sunday: “Showers or longer spells of rain across the country on Sunday but there’ll be some drier and brighter periods. Maximum temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with mostly light, variable winds. Further showers or longer spells of rain overnight with the odd rumble of thunder possible. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light east or variable winds.”

Monday: “Early indications suggest a day of sunny spells and showers for Monday. Showers look set to be heaviest and most frequent in southern counties with a risk of thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures ranging 15 to 20 degrees in moderate northerly winds.”