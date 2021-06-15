Met Eireann Ireland weather horror forecast after ‘nasty storm’ UK prediction

Say goodbye to the summer sunshine folks.

Tuesday is expected to be the last day of the glorious sunshine as an Atlantic system moves in bringing with it dirty showers for the rest of the week.

The national forecaster said that there would be a fresher feel to the country this week.

They said: “Some rain will spread from the Atlantic during Tuesday and Tuesday night.

“It will turn a little more unsettled after midweek with a few showers – mainly in the west.”







As well as this, Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather posted a photo last night which shows a storm heading for our neighbours but shared some reliving news for Ireland.

He said: “Potential for some nasty thunderstorms in England later this week but thankfully we look to escape.”

Here’s how they are predicting the rest of the week will look:

Today: “Dry, warm and humid today with some hazy sunny spells. Cloud thickening later in the day and becoming breezy. Highs of 20 to 22 degrees, with southerly winds increasing moderate to fresh, strong near the coast.”

Tonight: “Patchy light rain and drizzle arriving early tonight. Mild, with temperatures not falling below 11 to 13 degrees, in moderate southwesterly winds.”

Tomorrow: “Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with patchy light rain and drizzle at times through the morning and afternoon. Brighter spells with scattered light showers by evening. It will be a fresher day, with highs of 15 or 16 degrees, in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.”

Thursday: “A mostly sunny start on Thursday, with scattered showers quickly developing in the west. It will stay largely dry further east, however cloud will increase during the afternoon. Highs, similar to Wednesday, of 15 to 18 degrees, in a mostly light west to northwest breeze.”

Friday: “Generally dry on Friday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Highs of only 14 to 17 degrees, but it will feel pleasant in sunnier spells as winds will be light.”