Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast with year’s hottest days pinpointed but thunder change to hit

Met Eireann has confirmed that Ireland will see some of the hottest days of the year this week as temperatures rise to as high as 24C in the capital.

It will stay dry and warm tomorrow too with more good spells of sunshine in an identical day to today with the Celsius remaining at 22C.

Thursday and Friday will see the scorchio weather with the year highs before it takes a nasty rainy turn at the start of the weekend with possible thunder showers expected.

And the temperature gauge is expected to stay that way until the start of next week when heavy showers will hit at times or longer spells of rain will take over with temperatures returning to normal.







Tuesday will be a warm and dry day with spells of sunshine seeing temperatures of 22C which will dip to around 8C overnight remaining dry with long clear spells and some isolated mist patches.

Here’s how the next few days are looking according to Met Eireann:

Overview: “High pressure will dominate our weather for much of this week, bringing a good deal of warm, dry and bright weather with temperatures reaching the low to mid-twenties generally. However, it will turn more unsettled from later Friday and over the weekend.”

Thursday: “It will start dry with sunny spells. Cloud will bubble up as the day goes on with scattered showers developing through the morning and afternoon. A warm day with highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees in a light variable breeze, though it will feel a little cooler near coasts where on-shore breezes develop.”

Friday: “A dry and bright start to Friday with spells of sunshine. However, scattered showers will develop in the afternoon before cloud builds over the southwest in the evening, bringing outbreaks of rain across Munster later in the day. Another warm day with highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees, coolest along the south coast in a light to moderate southerly breeze, fresh at times in the southwest.”

Saturday: “Outbreaks of rain will spread further northwards early on Saturday, followed by widespread showers, turning heavy and possibly thundery at times. Remaining relatively mild with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in a moderate southerly breeze.”