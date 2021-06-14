Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast huge change as ‘potential nasty storm’ heads for UK

Met Eireann is forecasting a huge change for the country this week with other weather experts predicting that a “nasty” storm is set to hit the UK.

Temperatures will finally start to dip below 20C for the first time in weeks today after an unbearably warm and humid night which left many people stuck to their beds with the heat.

As well as this, Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather posted a photo last night which shows a storm heading for our neighbours but shared some reliving news for Ireland.

He said: “Potential for some nasty thunderstorms in England later this week but thankfully we look to escape.”







Here’s what Met Eireann are forecasting for the next six days:

Today will be dry, and bright with hazy sunny spells. Less humid than recent days with highs of 17 to 19 degrees, in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze.

Tonight: “Dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells tonight. Winds will be light, with some mist patches forming. A cooler night than of late with lows of 7 or 8 degrees.”

Tomorrow: “Mostly dry and humid on Tuesday, with some hazy sunny spells. Cloud thickening later in the day. Warm, with highs of 19 to 21 degrees, in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong near the coast.”

Wednesday: “A mix of cloud and sunny spells on Wednesday with scattered showers. The showers mostly over the western half of the country with eastern counties holding mainly dry. Cool in the west with highs of 14 to 16 degrees, milder elsewhere with highs of 16 to 19 degrees, in moderate southwesterly winds, easing later.”

Thursday: “Another day of sunny spells and scattered showers, the showers again mostly over the western half of the country. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees, in a light northwest breeze.”

Friday: “A mostly dry day on Friday with just a few passing showers. It will be rather cloudy, but winds will be light so it will feel quite pleasant in any sunny spells. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees.”

Next weekend: “Rain will likely push in from the west through Saturday, with further rain at times for all areas on Saturday night and Sunday. Breezy at times too with temperatures slightly below average for June.”